D23 Hosting Special Screening of "9 to 5" at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood

Plus, D23 members can now purchase tickets ahead of the general public.
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In addition to returning to theaters nationwide, the 1980 classic 9 to 5 will also be showing at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood – and D23 members have an exclusive chance to buy tickets.

What's Happening:

  • As the world celebrated the legacy of Dolly Parton on 925 Day (September 25), Dolly's most iconic film 9 to 5 is set to return to theaters for a limited-time theatrical engagement.
  • Specifically, 20th Century Studios will bring 9 to 5 back to theaters from October 9–15, 2026, in beautifully resorted 4K.
  • Before that, film buffs in the Hollywood area can be among the first to see the restoration at the historic El Capitan Theatre on Sunday, October 4.
  • The film will be proceeded by a special introduction with fascinating behind-the-scenes stories with the film’s producer, Bruce Gilbert.
  • Tickets are now available exclusively for D23 Members, with tickets being available to the public at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, September 28.
  • Tickets are $23 and include:
    • Reserved Seat
    • 64oz Popcorn Tub
    • 24oz Fountain Drink

  • In 9 to 5, a group of female office workers – the all-knowing manager who trained the boss but can't get promoted (Lily Tomlin), a befuddled newcomer (Jane Fonda) and an alluring personal secretary everyone presumes is having an affair (Dolly Parton) – all band together to seek revenge on the man who is making their lives miserable.
  • Directed by Colin Higgins and produced by Bruce Gilbert from a screenplay by Higgins and Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 received an Academy Award nomination for the hit title song written and performed by Dolly Parton.

Celebrating the Life of Dolly Parton:

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