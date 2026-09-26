Plus, D23 members can now purchase tickets ahead of the general public.

In addition to returning to theaters nationwide, the 1980 classic 9 to 5 will also be showing at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood – and D23 members have an exclusive chance to buy tickets.

What's Happening:

As the world celebrated the legacy of Dolly Parton on 925 Day (September 25), Dolly's most iconic film 9 to 5 is set to return to theaters for a limited-time theatrical engagement.

Specifically, 20th Century Studios will bring 9 to 5 back to theaters from October 9–15, 2026, in beautifully resorted 4K.

Before that, film buffs in the Hollywood area can be among the first to see the restoration at the historic El Capitan Theatre on Sunday, October 4 .

. The film will be proceeded by a special introduction with fascinating behind-the-scenes stories with the film’s producer, Bruce Gilbert.

Tickets are now available exclusively for D23 Members, with tickets being available to the public at 10:00 a.m. PT on Monday, September 28.

Tickets are $23 and include: Reserved Seat 64oz Popcorn Tub 24oz Fountain Drink



In 9 to 5, a group of female office workers – the all-knowing manager who trained the boss but can't get promoted (Lily Tomlin), a befuddled newcomer (Jane Fonda) and an alluring personal secretary everyone presumes is having an affair (Dolly Parton) – all band together to seek revenge on the man who is making their lives miserable.

Directed by Colin Higgins and produced by Bruce Gilbert from a screenplay by Higgins and Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 received an Academy Award nomination for the hit title song written and performed by Dolly Parton.

Celebrating the Life of Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton's music and legacy will take center stage this fall as the Country Music Association prepares a special television event celebrating the life and career of one of country music's most recognizable figures.

Dollywood, the theme park created by Dolly herself, will honor her legacy with some new installations and ways for fans to share their love.

Following Dolly's passing, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus reflected on her Aunt Dolly, including her appearance on Hannah Montana.

We took a look back at Dolly's surprisingly robust Disney legacy.