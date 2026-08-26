Miley Cyrus Reacts to the Death of "Aunt Dolly" Parton

Love and remembrances have poured in from all corners of the world following the death of Dolly Parton. Many who knew her, and a lot more that didn't, have spoken about what Dolly meant to them, but one voice that we haven't heard from until now had a unique relationship to Parton, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

What's Happening:

A day after the death of Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus posted her thoughts about the late country singer.

Parton was touring with fellow country singer Billy Ray Cyrus while his wife was pregnant with their child. He asked Dolly to be his child's godmother.

Over the years Miley and Dolly built a strong personal relationship and appeared together numerous times on stage.

Parton also portrayed the character of Aunt Dolly on Cyrus' Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

What Miley Cyrus Said About Dolly Parton:

"The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts."

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. 🦋"

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. 💖 "

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