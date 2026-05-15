Disney Legend Miley Cyrus to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ceremony will take place next Friday, May 22.

Fresh off the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Disney Legend Miley Cyrus is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

What's Happening:

Miley Cyrus will be honored with the 2,845th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, specifically in the category of Recording, on Friday, May 22 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Set to be in attendance at the event alongside Cyrus are actress Anya Taylor Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace, with iHeart Media personality Ellen K serving as emcee.

Those who can't make it in person can stream the ceremony online at walkoffame.com.

Miley Cyrus stands as a rare generational artist whose career has been defined by fearless reinvention, cultural influence, and enduring relevance. Twenty years after her debut on Hannah Montana, she has continually reshaped pop music while moving fluidly between genres—pop, rock, country, soul, and alternative—establishing herself as a true musical chameleon.

In addition to the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversay Special, Cyrus has continued to contribute to the world of Disney through a song in Avatar: Fire and Ash, and multiple different musical projects streaming on Disney+.

She was even named a Disney Legend at the most recent ceremony in 2024.

What They're Saying:

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer: “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome singer Miley Cyrus to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Miley deserves her flowers as she has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, and we are thrilled to honor her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Generations of young girls have grown up watching her evolve, finding inspiration in her journey and fearless creativity.”

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