Dollywood Reveals Plans to Honor Dreamer-in-Chief Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, her program that has gifted more than 330 million books to children around the world, will be celebrated with the addition of a new character to Wildwood Grove in 2027 – the Dream Maker.

Through stories and interactive experiences, the Dream Maker will encourage guests to dream big, believe in themselves and lift others up through courage and kindness. The Dream Maker and her Dream Wagon will give children an opportunity to share their own dreams, hear stories inspired by Dolly and discover that dreams can become even more meaningful when they are shared with others.