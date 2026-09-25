20th Century Studios Celebrates the Legacy of Dolly Parton with Limited Theatrical Re-Release of "9 to 5"

Net proceeds from the sales will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation.

As the world celebrates the legacy of Dolly Parton on 925 Day (September 25), Dolly's most iconic film 9 to 5 is set to return to theaters.

What's Happening:

September 25 or 9/25 marks "Give Like Dolly Day," honoring the legacy of the country music legend who sadly passed away last month – inspiring children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.”

20th Century Studios is keeping the celebrations of Dolly going with a one-week theatrical re-release of the classic 1980 film 9 to 5.

Tickets are now available for the re-release, which will be in theaters from October 9–15, 2026.

100% of the net proceeds from each U.S. ticket purchase will be donated to CAF America who will grant the funds to The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library .

In 9 to 5, a group of female office workers – the all-knowing manager who trained the boss but can't get promoted (Lily Tomlin), a befuddled newcomer (Jane Fonda) and an alluring personal secretary everyone presumes is having an affair (Dolly Parton) – all band together to seek revenge on the man who is making their lives miserable.

Directed by Colin Higgins and produced by Bruce Gilbert from a screenplay by Higgins and Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 received an Academy Award nomination for the hit title song written and performed by Dolly Parton.

Celebrating the Life of Dolly Parton:

Dolly Parton's music and legacy will take center stage this fall as the Country Music Association prepares a special television event celebrating the life and career of one of country music's most recognizable figures.

Dollywood, the theme park created by Dolly herself, will honor her legacy with some new installations and ways for fans to share their love.

Following Dolly's passing, her goddaughter Miley Cyrus reflected on her Aunt Dolly, including her appearance on Hannah Montana.

We took a look back at Dolly's surprisingly robust Disney legacy.