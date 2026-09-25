20th Century Studios Celebrates the Legacy of Dolly Parton with Limited Theatrical Re-Release of "9 to 5"

Net proceeds from the sales will be donated to The Dollywood Foundation.
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As the world celebrates the legacy of Dolly Parton on 925 Day (September 25), Dolly's most iconic film 9 to 5 is set to return to theaters.

What's Happening:

  • September 25 or 9/25 marks "Give Like Dolly Day," honoring the legacy of the country music legend who sadly passed away last month – inspiring children to “Dream More, Learn More, Care More and Be More.”
  • 20th Century Studios is keeping the celebrations of Dolly going with a one-week theatrical re-release of the classic 1980 film 9 to 5.
  • Tickets are now available for the re-release, which will be in theaters from October 9–15, 2026.
  • 100% of the net proceeds from each U.S. ticket purchase will be donated to CAF America who will grant the funds to The Dollywood Foundation, home of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

  • In 9 to 5, a group of female office workers – the all-knowing manager who trained the boss but can't get promoted (Lily Tomlin), a befuddled newcomer (Jane Fonda) and an alluring personal secretary everyone presumes is having an affair (Dolly Parton) – all band together to seek revenge on the man who is making their lives miserable.
  • Directed by Colin Higgins and produced by Bruce Gilbert from a screenplay by Higgins and Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 received an Academy Award nomination for the hit title song written and performed by Dolly Parton.

Celebrating the Life of Dolly Parton:

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