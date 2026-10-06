"VisionQuest" Immersive Art Gallery "Controlled, Altered, Deleted" Announced for New York City

Discover what was altered, what was lost, and what endures...

We're just a little over a week away from the debut of Marvel Television's new limited series VisionQuest on Disney+, and superhero fans in New York City have a special treat awaiting them this weekend in promotion of the show, in the form of an immersive art gallery that will take you inside the mind of Vision himself. See below for details.

What's happening:

A new immersive pop-up art gallery entitled Controlled, Altered, Deleted: The VisionQuest Collection has been announced for this Friday, October 9 (from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM) and Saturday, October 10 (from 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM) at Studio 525 in New York City.

(from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM) and (from 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM) at Studio 525 in New York City. This exhibit will invite you to "embark on a journey through an art gallery that unfolds as you explore," being immersed in Vision's history and discovering "what was altered, what was lost, and what endures when a machine searches for his humanity."

According to the official announcement, "each step into the gallery reveals more to the narrative than what’s on the surface."

Interested Marvel fans can RSVP for admission to the art gallery by visiting its official website, though a reservation does not guarantee admission.

Marvel Television's VisionQuest is set to debut on Wednesday, October 14, exclusively via Disney+.

More Marvel News:

The characters of Deadpool and Wolverine are being honored by the nation of Canada.

Pop Secret is offering Avengers: Doomsday fans the chance to win a trip to New York City.

Dunkin' Donuts is also counting down to Doomsday with a new limited-time menu.