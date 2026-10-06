Deadpool & Wolverine are Being Honored By The Nation Of Canada, as They Should Be

Deadpool and Wolverine aren't just the stars of one of the most successful movies in box office history. They're also proud Canadians. Canadians are equally proud of them, it seems, as the two superheroes are set to be immortalized in silver and gold from the Royal Canadian Mint.

What's Happening:

The Royal Canadian Mint has announced a new set of commemorative coins to celebrate two true Canadian heroes, Deadpool and Wolverine.

There are three coins in the collection. First, there is the Deadpool coin, which is 99.99% pure silver and available for $259.95 CAD. Only 10,000 have been minted.

Next comes the silver Wolverine coin. There are also 10,000 of these available for the same price.

Finally, there is the marquee piece of the collection. A 99.99% solid gold coin, with only 1500 of them available. The piece sells for $2,399.95 CAD and features Deadpool on one side and Wolverine on the other.

I have to assume that a couple of these coins are getting snatched up in short order by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. While the coins are not done in the likeness of the actors, the packaging does contain the Deadpool & Wolverine movie logo, and it's unlikely we would have seen these coins had Reynolds and Jackman not done all they have to make these characters pop culture icons.

If you're interested in purchasing the coins, they can be found here.

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