'Til He's 90: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Another Deadpool Movie Is In Development
The Merc with a Mouth will return...
Ryan Reynolds isn't done playing Deadpool.
What's Happening:
- While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready for its massive event film, Avengers: Doomsday, Ryan Reynolds says his time as Deadpool in the MCU isn't over yet.
- In an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2026 (via Deadline) Reynolds talked about his future as Deadpool, referring to "stuff upcoming" and saying "There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”
- The use of the word "remotely" here is key, as it indicates that while another movie may be in development, it's likely not happening anytime soon. Deadline confirms the project currently has no writer or director attached. So feel free to get excited, just don't get too excited.
- The more interesting part of what Reynolds says may be the "stuff upcoming" as the way he says it, it sounds like it could mean Deadpool appearances outside of his own franchise.
- Ryan Reynolds or Deadpool have never been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday or next year's Secret Wars, but that hasn't stopped many fans from hoping he appears, and he certainly could.
- The idea that Marvel Studios would want another Deadpool is far from shocking, considering the absolute box office power house that was Deadpool & Wolverine.
More Marvel Cinematic Universe News:
- The MCU is getting ready to have a big second half of 2026 with new trailers for Avengers: Doomsday and a final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both arriving this week.
- One former X-Men star who is not (as far as we know) in Avengers: Doomsday is ready to return.