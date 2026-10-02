Revisit Marvel's "WandaVision" Ahead of "VisionQuest" with Episodes Now Streaming for All to See

Look ma, no paywall!

Ahead of the debut of Marvel's VisionQuest, fans can now revisit Marvel's WandaVision on YouTube.

What's Happening:

Ahead of the debut of the new Marvel Disney+ series, VisionQuest, Marvel Studios is making the first Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision, available to all via YouTube.

Over the last 24 hours, the first three episodes of the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, have arrived on the popular streaming platform at no charge, allowing fans to revisit the series ahead of the new Marvel series, VisionQuest.

The new series itself serves as the final piece of a trilogy of connected series, which includes WandaVision and its follow up, Agatha All Along.

Fans can catch up ahead of the debut of VisionQuest, which we saw a debut of the official trailer for yesterday ahead of the series premiere later this month.

In the new trailer, you we see that Paul Bettany will be returning to reprise his role as Vision, who was last seen at the end of WandaVision, as well as James Spader returning as Ultron.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14.

About WandaVision: