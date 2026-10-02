Revisit Marvel's "WandaVision" Ahead of "VisionQuest" with Episodes Now Streaming for All to See
Look ma, no paywall!
Ahead of the debut of Marvel's VisionQuest, fans can now revisit Marvel's WandaVision on YouTube.
What's Happening:
- Ahead of the debut of the new Marvel Disney+ series, VisionQuest, Marvel Studios is making the first Marvel Disney+ series, WandaVision, available to all via YouTube.
- Over the last 24 hours, the first three episodes of the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision, have arrived on the popular streaming platform at no charge, allowing fans to revisit the series ahead of the new Marvel series, VisionQuest.
- The new series itself serves as the final piece of a trilogy of connected series, which includes WandaVision and its follow up, Agatha All Along.
- Fans can catch up ahead of the debut of VisionQuest, which we saw a debut of the official trailer for yesterday ahead of the series premiere later this month.
- In the new trailer, you we see that Paul Bettany will be returning to reprise his role as Vision, who was last seen at the end of WandaVision, as well as James Spader returning as Ultron.
- VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ on October 14.
About WandaVision:
- Premiering back in 2021 on Disney+, WandaVision is the stand-alone limited series from Marvel Studios that stars Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision.
- The series was the first Marvel series produced for specifically for Disney+, kicking off a number of similar ideas that all help connect the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.
- Unlike other conventional superhero shows, WandaVision is an MCU story that riffs on traditional sitcoms while also tying together a larger mystery. and upscale superhero adventure.
- The show initially presents Wanda and Vision's new life as a series of sitcom episodes. Each episode moves through a different era of American television, beginning with a 1950s-style sitcom and progressing through later decades. However, there is clearly something going on in Westview, and the audience wants to know why it's happening.
- Though the title combines both Wanda and Vision's names, the series is Wanda's story at it's core. As such, the series at large also becomes an intense character study at a time where she was an important character in the MCU, but largely unexplored as a character compared to other Marvel personas.
- As for where it fits into the MCU - fans can place it comfortably between Avengers: Endgame and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.