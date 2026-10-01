New "VisionQuest" Trailer Reveals More About Vision's Quest

The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe also marks the end of trilogy, and possibly the end of Vision. A brand new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest is here, which gives us a bit more insight into exactly what is "literally" going on inside Vision's head.

What's Happening:

The official trailer for VisionQuest is here, and while previous trailers introduced us to Paul Bettany's character, as last seen at the end of WandaVision, as well as a returning James Spader as Ultron, the new one reveals a bit more about what the actual plot will be.

In the trailer, Vision is attempting to save a man who appears to be one of Vision's children, Tommy, despite those children seemingly being erased from existence.

Saving him will ultimately require Vision to "release" Ultron, which may help Tommy, but will also result in a new series of problems.

Check out the new trailer below:

VisionQuest is being called the end of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. Whether this also means the end for these characters remains to be seen.

VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ on October 14 with two episodes.

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