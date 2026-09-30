Florence Pugh Credits Tom Holland for her Appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Florence Pugh's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day might be considered "small potatoes" due to her limited screen time, but she turned the part into "big potatoes" by stealing every moment she was in. The massive blockbuster film was absolutely made better with her in it, and she says we can all thank Tom Holland for that.

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Florence Pugh appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and discussed her appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where she reprised her role as Yelena.

Pugh credits Tom Holland with the fact that she appears in the film at all, telling Fallon: "Years ago, when I just kind of started my relationship with Marvel and Black Widow had come out, my Yelena wasn’t as obviously big as all of the other big superheroes. He, on the red carpet of his previous movie, when someone said, ‘Who do you want to be in the next movie with? Do you want to be with Thor?’ I don’t remember the superheroes, but they were all massive superheroes, and he said, ‘No, actually, I want to do it with Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena.’”

The interview in question came alongside Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland was actually asked by ET which of the newer Marvel stars he'd want to work with, and he called out Pugh.

Florence Pugh says that comment from Holland got fans buzzing about the idea of a Spider-Man/Black Widow team-up, and feels that it directly led to her being cast.

It certainly wouldn't be the first time that fan buzz led to a casting decision. The timing certainly didn't hurt, since Brand New Day was coming out between Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday, two other movies where Yelena is a major player.

Recent reports indicate that an extended edition of Brand New Day is being prepped for theatrical release. Perhaps when it comes out, we'll get to see even more Yelena.

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