Pop Secret Offers "Avengers: Doomsday" Fans Chance to Win Trip to New York City in New Sweepstakes

Snack. Win. Assemble.
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Marvel Studios fans are just a couple of months away from being able to see Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen, and the pop-ular popcorn brand Pop Secret has gotten in on the action by launching its new Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes, offering the chance to win a trip to New York City for two, among other prizes. Check out the details below!

What's happening:

  • Avengers: Doomsday fans (or any U.S. residents over the age of 18, really) can enter Pop Secret's new Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand-prize trip to New York City for two adults.
  • The grand prize includes round-trip airfare from the winners' nearest major airport to New York, round-trip transfers to and from hotel, a three-night stay at a luxury four-star hotel, admission to a Space & Aviation Museum, Spy Experience Museum, and a Skyscraper Experience, a 48-hour hop-on hop-off bus tour, $100 per person toward dinner at a top fusion restaurant, and $50 in travel insurance per adult.
  • 50 second-prize winners will receive two $15 Fandango Movie Rewards, Pop Secret product, and Avengers merchandise.
  • Also, any consumers who upload receipts showing the qualifying purchase of three Pop Secret products will receive an $8 Fandango Movie Reward.
  • In order to enter the Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes, be sure to visit Pop Secret's official website.

  • Avengers: Doomsday will be released into theaters on Friday, December 18.

More Marvel Studios News:

  • The Russo Brothers recently discussed the X-Men character they're most excited to feature in Avengers: Doomsday.
  • Digital and physical media release dates have been set for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
  • Prepare for Marvel Television's VisionQuest limited series by reliving Vision's journey so far.
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino