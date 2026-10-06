Pop Secret Offers "Avengers: Doomsday" Fans Chance to Win Trip to New York City in New Sweepstakes

Marvel Studios fans are just a couple of months away from being able to see Avengers: Doomsday on the big screen, and the pop-ular popcorn brand Pop Secret has gotten in on the action by launching its new Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes, offering the chance to win a trip to New York City for two, among other prizes. Check out the details below!

What's happening:

Avengers: Doomsday fans (or any U.S. residents over the age of 18, really) can enter Pop Secret's new Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand-prize trip to New York City for two adults.

The grand prize includes round-trip airfare from the winners' nearest major airport to New York, round-trip transfers to and from hotel, a three-night stay at a luxury four-star hotel, admission to a Space & Aviation Museum, Spy Experience Museum, and a Skyscraper Experience, a 48-hour hop-on hop-off bus tour, $100 per person toward dinner at a top fusion restaurant, and $50 in travel insurance per adult.

50 second-prize winners will receive two $15 Fandango Movie Rewards, Pop Secret product, and Avengers merchandise.

Also, any consumers who upload receipts showing the qualifying purchase of three Pop Secret products will receive an $8 Fandango Movie Reward.

In order to enter the Assemble in NYC Sweepstakes, be sure to visit Pop Secret's official website.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released into theaters on Friday, December 18.

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