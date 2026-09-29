"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Sets Digital and Physical Media Release Dates
We're just a few days away from the Digital release of the film, with the release of physical media to follow in December.
The biggest movie of the summer and one of the biggest of all-time, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is coming soon to Digital, 4K Ultra-HD, DVD and Blu-ray.
What's Happening:
- Marvel fans are just a few days away from the Digital release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on October 6, with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release set for December 15.
- Collectible limited editions are available to pre-order, including the Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4K UHD + Blu-ray Combo SteelBook – which includes:
- Premium SteelBook packaging with a magnetic lenticular cover
- Premium tier relic card featuring an authentic piece of wardrobe from the film’s production
- Exclusive all-new comic book
- Collectible art cards
- Reproductions of Peter’s handwritten letter to MJ and MJ’s original drawing from the film
- Go behind the mask of Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a collection of exclusive bonus features exploring the making of the film.
- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, director Destin Daniel Cretton and more take fans behind the scenes, from the film’s massive stunts and redesigned Spider-Suit to recreating memorable imagery from the comics.
- The special features also reveal hidden Marvel references and “Spider-Eggs,” while offering a closer look at the cast and creative team’s collaboration.
- Fans can also enjoy never-before-seen footage, candid behind-the-scenes stories and a collection of hilarious outtakes from the set.
- Read our review of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and see what critics the world over are saying about the latest Spider-Man film.
4K UHD, Blu-ray & Digital Extras
- Outtakes: Goofs, Gaffes and Gags – Go behind-the-scenes and inside the on-set hi-jinx captured on camera
- Featurettes:
- Tom Holland: Evolving Spider - Step inside the shoes of Tom Holland as he reveals his many evolving roles in front of and behind the camera while making Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Brand New Direction - Destin Daniel Cretton takes the audience inside his creative process for capturing a more mature Spider-man that focuses on more complex themes.
- Secret Sources and Hidden Spider Eggs - Dive deep inside Spider-Man: Brand New Day as secret, hidden references to the Marvel universe and beyond are revealed.
- Possession! - Step inside the process of inventing and executing the practical, physical performances that realize our villain's powerful mental abilities on camera.
- Peter and The Punisher - Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal dive deep into their long-standing off-camera relationship and how it fueled the undeniable on-screen chemistry between Spider-Man and the Punisher.
- Live-Action Comics - Go behind the scenes and inside Director Dustin Daniel Cretton's labor of love to painstakingly recreate some of the most iconic comic covers and Spider-Man's lore on camera in live action.
- Friends and Foes - Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and the all-star cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day take the audience inside the joyous and the fun-filled process of the ensemble of actors.
- Webs, Wires and Runaway Tanks - World renowned stunt coordinator and action choreographer Peng Zhang details the practical approach to the real-world spider-stunts and action.
- Scorpions, Ninjas, and the Spider-Suit - The costume department of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reveals the art of designing and realizing the massive cast of costumed and reinventing the beloved Spider-Suit.
- Lost Memories from Set: Camera Roll - Take a look at the memories captured behind the scenes from set.
DVD Extras
- Featurettes:
- Tom Holland: Evolving Spider - Step inside the shoes of Tom Holland as he reveals his many evolving roles in front of and behind the camera while making Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Brand New Direction - Destin Daniel Cretton takes the audience inside his creative process for capturing a more mature Spider-man that focuses on more complex themes.
- Friends and Foes - Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon and the all-star cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day take the audience inside the joyous and the fun-filled process of the ensemble of actors.
More Marvel News:
- A new Spider-Man series based on the popular comics Clone Saga storyline is nearing a greenlight at Prime Video.
- Marvel spotlights the Vision's story so far, as we prep for the arrival of the new Marvel Studios series, VisionQuest.
- Avengers: Endgame - Encore concludes with several new scenes directly leading into Avengers: Doomsday. Eric dives into what exactly occurs in them and what they might tell us about what to expect from the new movie.
- Hot off the heels of the success of Avengers: Endgame - Encore, a re-release of this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already being planned.