Prime Video Nears Greenlight for New Spider-Man Series Inspired by the Comics' Clone Saga

The potential live-action series would bring Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker into Sony’s expanding Spider-Man television universe on Prime Video.

Weeks after cancelling Spider-Noir, Sony and Prime Video are going in a new direction for their Spider-Man Cinematic Universe, with a new series based on the popular Clone Saga comics nearing a greenlight.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Prime Video is nearing a series order for a new Spider-Man TV series based on the popular Clone Saga storyline from Marvel Comics, which focuses on two Spider-Man clones – Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker.

The new series will serve as somewhat of a follow-up to Spider-Noir, which despite receiving many accolades, was canceled by Prime Video after just one season.

This new series will be written by American Born Chinese creator Kelvin Yu, another show that was canceled after just one season.

In the comics, Ben Reilly is a successful, stable Spider-Man clone whose name is a combination of the first name of Peter’s uncle Ben and the maiden name of his aunt May – who develops a superhero identity of his own, the Scarlet Spider. Meanwhile, Kaine Parker is the flawed first clone of Spider-Man.

A controversial moment from the comic's story is that Ben Reilly was at one point declared the real Spider-Man and Peter Parker the clone, a switch that was eventually reversed after backlash from fans.

While the comics will serve as source material and inspiration, what appears on screen may differ significantly.

Conflicting reports say the series will either follow Ben and Kaine as they grapple with their newly discovered identities as clones while also facing other clones, or it may alter Ben and Kaine’s origins as clones, allowing them to take on new identities.

Like Spider-Noir, the new series is part of a multi-title agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television to develop shows based on characters from Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters – mainly characters connected to the world of Spider-Man.

Executive producers are expected to include Amy Pascal, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who oversee the universe for Sony TV and executive produced Spider-Noir.

The series will first air on Amazon’s MGM+ before becoming available to stream on Prime Video.

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