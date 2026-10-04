"Avengers: Endgame" Claims Box Office Top Spot Once Again from "Avatar"

What other re-release will oust them all?
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Familiar favorites continue to battle it out for box office supremacy, with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame once again taking the top spot for highest grossing film of all time.

What's Happening:

  • The battle for box office supremacy - largely among re-releases lately - has a new champion, with "new" being a loose term.
  • Avengers: Endgame is once again the highest-grossing movie in box office history, according to Variety, thanks to the new re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore.
  • In case you missed it back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame is the 2019 Marvel Studios blockbuster that concludes the first major era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), serving as both a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the culmination of storylines that had been building since Iron Man in 2008.
  • Either way, the Walt Disney Company is happy because it currently owns the two top-grossing titles - as the return of Avengers: Endgame (from Disney-owned Marvel Studios) knocked out James Cameron's Avatar (from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox), itself back in the #1 spot after its own re-release.
  • With the Encore re-release adding to the total for Avengers: Endgame, that means that the superhero film has grossed $2.925 billion worldwide. This puts it just above Avatar's $2.923 billion garnered globally after its five separate re-releases.
  • Movie fans have been getting to see these two battle it out for box office supremacy for a number of years now.
  • Avatar spent a decade as the biggest theatrical release ever until Avengers: Endgame originally arrived back in 2019. It fell out of the top spot in 2021, when Avatar was re-released into theaters ahead of its long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

This Particular Re-Release:

  • Marvel has re-released Avengers: Endgame into theaters once again to ramp up excitement for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday in December.
  • Thus far, this release - dubbed Avengers: Endgame Encore - has already generated more than $126 million worldwide.
  • It should also be noted that there is a bit of a reason for the demand to see the re-release in theaters, as it features some things that weren't there in the original release back in 2019.
  • To help get fans ready for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Endgame is now fully loaded with four new scenes featured during the credits of the film that set up the highly-anticipated new film.
  • Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti