"Avengers: Endgame" Claims Box Office Top Spot Once Again from "Avatar"
What other re-release will oust them all?
Familiar favorites continue to battle it out for box office supremacy, with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame once again taking the top spot for highest grossing film of all time.
What's Happening:
- The battle for box office supremacy - largely among re-releases lately - has a new champion, with "new" being a loose term.
- Avengers: Endgame is once again the highest-grossing movie in box office history, according to Variety, thanks to the new re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore.
- In case you missed it back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame is the 2019 Marvel Studios blockbuster that concludes the first major era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), serving as both a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the culmination of storylines that had been building since Iron Man in 2008.
- Either way, the Walt Disney Company is happy because it currently owns the two top-grossing titles - as the return of Avengers: Endgame (from Disney-owned Marvel Studios) knocked out James Cameron's Avatar (from Disney-owned 20th Century Fox), itself back in the #1 spot after its own re-release.
- With the Encore re-release adding to the total for Avengers: Endgame, that means that the superhero film has grossed $2.925 billion worldwide. This puts it just above Avatar's $2.923 billion garnered globally after its five separate re-releases.
- Movie fans have been getting to see these two battle it out for box office supremacy for a number of years now.
- Avatar spent a decade as the biggest theatrical release ever until Avengers: Endgame originally arrived back in 2019. It fell out of the top spot in 2021, when Avatar was re-released into theaters ahead of its long awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
This Particular Re-Release:
- Marvel has re-released Avengers: Endgame into theaters once again to ramp up excitement for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday in December.
- Thus far, this release - dubbed Avengers: Endgame Encore - has already generated more than $126 million worldwide.
- It should also be noted that there is a bit of a reason for the demand to see the re-release in theaters, as it features some things that weren't there in the original release back in 2019.
- To help get fans ready for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Endgame is now fully loaded with four new scenes featured during the credits of the film that set up the highly-anticipated new film.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.
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