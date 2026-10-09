Defenders Assemble! Super Hero Team to Reunite in Final Season of "Daredevil: Born Again"

After a team-up was teased in Season 2, the news was made official at New York Comic Con!

While the seeds of a Defenders reunion were sown in the Season 2 finale of Daredevil: Born Again, we now have confirmation that the heroic group will be reuniting in the show's upcoming third and final season.

What's Happening:

The original era of Daredevil on Netflix was followed up by three other shows set in the same universe – Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

All four heroes then united in a mini series called The Defenders, and it looks like the team is being brought back together in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

This comes after Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) appeared prominently in Season 2, which was followed up by a cameo appearance by Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in the season finale.

Yesterday at New York Comic Con, three of the original Defenders were brought out on stage – Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones.

The cast said reuniting felt as though no time had passed, with Cox comparing it to being back in 2016. They also shared that they missed Mike Colter, who could not attend but will return as Luke Cage. Acknowledging that Season 3 will be the show's last, Cox joked that fans should get the “Save Daredevil” campaign ready again.

A Defenders reunion is in store for Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again 🔥 Charlie Cox, Finn Jones, and Krysten Ritter take the #NYCC stage. pic.twitter.com/D4W6gka1o5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 9, 2026

Our Marvel expert Mack ponders on what the Season 2 finale could be setting up for Season 3.

While you're at it, be sure to check out Mack's review and recaps of each episode.

Daredevil: Born Again returns for its final season in 2027 on Disney+.

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