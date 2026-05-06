Did the "Daredevil: Born Again" Finale Tease Another Super Team?

The struggle between Daredevil and the Kingpin is finally over (at least for now) as season two of Daredevil: Born Again has come to a close. It did not however, reach its conclusion without dropping a few teases of what's to come. And one of those teases may just be pointing to the formation of a very interesting super team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil: Born Again spoilers ahead!

In the Marvel comics, there is a storyline titled "Dark Reign," during which Norman Osborn takes up the mantle of Iron Patriot and leads his own team of Avengers. Of course, we know Norman always has his own nefarious and self-serving interests in mind, so this isn't your typical lineup of Avengers. The team included a number of villains masquerading as their more heroic counterparts, like Moonstone as Ms. Marvel, Venom as Spider-Man, Daken as Wolverine and others. Also amongst the ranks of the Dark Avengers at one time was none other than Luke Cage.

So how does this translate to the MCU? Well obviously we do not yet have our Earth-616 (or Earth-199999, depending on who you ask) Norman Osborn yet. However, his role has more or less been filled by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. She was behind the creation of the Sentry - who, by the way, was also a member of the Dark Avengers - and she tried to take credit for the New Avengers (or Avengerz, depending on who you ask).

We also know that Mr. Charles, who played a big role in this season of Daredevil: Born Again, has been working for her and that she had Luke Cage on her payroll as well, doing what Charles refers to as "the lord's work." So it seems safe to assume Val has abandoned her connections to the New Avengers and has instead been recruiting other enhanced individuals to handle her dirty work.

And as we saw at the end of Daredevil: Born Again season two, Luke decided to step away from that work and return home to his presumed wife, Jessica Jones, and their daughter. We also see that Val and Charles have found someone else to work with - Bullseye.

In the Dark Avengers, Bullseye plays the roll of Hawkeye - a role he fills very well. And while he figures to be just another useful mercenary for Val, his involvement in her work does certainly raise an eyebrow. That is especially true when you pair it with the fact that Luke Cage was also a member of this team, just like the Dark Avengers.

So knowing Val's connection to the Sentry, her recruitment of Bullseye and her tendency to show up around enhanced individuals when they seem to be at their lowest, is it possible she is assembling the MCU's Dark Avengers? And if so, when might we see this team come together? And will Bullseye impersonate Hawkeye?

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again season two is now streaming on Disney+.