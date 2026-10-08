Social Reaction Roundup: Marvel's "VisionQuest"

The first episode debuted at NYCC, while others saw much more.
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The trilogy is almost complete. Today, at New York Comic-Con, Marvel previewed its latest series VisionQuestwith some critics getting to see the full series elsewhere. Con-goers and critics alike are now taking to social media to share their initial reactions to the show.

That includes our own Alex Reif, who was surprised by how grounded the project turned out to be:

And Alex wasn't alone in that thought!:

One critic called it the best Marvel show of 2026 (yes, there were others — including Wonder Man):

An NYCC attendee noted both the humor and philosophy offered:

Another stated that this trilogy capper connects well to the previous two (WandaVision and Agatha All Along):

Speaking of Wanda, one person described the show as a love letter to the character:

JoBlo.com pointed out the full-circle moment that the show represents:

More praise for the show... while the thread acknowledges that some nitpicks may be coming in a longer review:

Another minor criticism suggests the show drags a bit in the middle:

Many reviewers called out the great acting on the project:

And a nice connection to close it out:

VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ October 14!

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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