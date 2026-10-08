Social Reaction Roundup: Marvel's "VisionQuest"
The trilogy is almost complete. Today, at New York Comic-Con, Marvel previewed its latest series VisionQuest — with some critics getting to see the full series elsewhere. Con-goers and critics alike are now taking to social media to share their initial reactions to the show.
That includes our own Alex Reif, who was surprised by how grounded the project turned out to be:
And Alex wasn't alone in that thought!:
One critic called it the best Marvel show of 2026 (yes, there were others — including Wonder Man):
An NYCC attendee noted both the humor and philosophy offered:
Another stated that this trilogy capper connects well to the previous two (WandaVision and Agatha All Along):
Speaking of Wanda, one person described the show as a love letter to the character:
JoBlo.com pointed out the full-circle moment that the show represents:
More praise for the show... while the thread acknowledges that some nitpicks may be coming in a longer review:
Another minor criticism suggests the show drags a bit in the middle:
Many reviewers called out the great acting on the project:
And a nice connection to close it out:
VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ October 14!