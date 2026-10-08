Social Reaction Roundup: Marvel's "VisionQuest"

The first episode debuted at NYCC, while others saw much more.

The trilogy is almost complete. Today, at New York Comic-Con, Marvel previewed its latest series VisionQuest — with some critics getting to see the full series elsewhere. Con-goers and critics alike are now taking to social media to share their initial reactions to the show.

That includes our own Alex Reif, who was surprised by how grounded the project turned out to be:

Marvel Television surprise-premiered the first episode of VisionQuest at #NYCC. It’s more grounded in reality than expected, and promised to be an exciting conclusion to the WandaVision trilogy. pic.twitter.com/VqXvcijU47 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) October 8, 2026

And Alex wasn't alone in that thought!:

I've seen the first few episodes of #VisionQuest and it's great. The writing is on par with WandaVision, and it has a very grounded, human aspect at its heart. Feels very entrenched in the MCU (like Brand New Day) and delivers some fun twists. Full review to come on @movieweb — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) October 8, 2026

One critic called it the best Marvel show of 2026 (yes, there were others — including Wonder Man):

#VisionQuest is Marvel Studios’ best TV show of 2026.



Insightful, emotionally precise, and mind-bending, it’s a reminder of why the MCU still owns the small screen when it trusts the story.



The series delivers a genuine love letter to WandaVision fans, moving the story into… pic.twitter.com/Kau4U8qC3o — Aeron Eclarinal - The Direct (@aeronchino) October 8, 2026

An NYCC attendee noted both the humor and philosophy offered:

They showed the first epsiode of #VisionQuest and it was interesting. It's incredibly smart, stylish, funny, and full of philosophy. I'm just waiting for James Spader to go FULL Ultron pic.twitter.com/X0LfDZP8ll — sagesurge @nycc (@sagesurge) October 8, 2026

Another stated that this trilogy capper connects well to the previous two (WandaVision and Agatha All Along):

We just saw the premiere for #Visionquest. And I really liked it, fascinating premiere. White Vision trying to get in touch with the emotions of vision and from wandavision. Great connector to the other two. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/gO7HhnAVor — Meaghan @ NYFF (@arkh4m_) October 8, 2026

Speaking of Wanda, one person described the show as a love letter to the character:

#VisionQuest is a worthy successor to WandaVision and it feels like a love letter to Wanda Maximoff at times.



It tackles the themes of love, grief, generational trauma, and identity. The relationship between Tommy and Vision will leave you wanting more from this family.



James… pic.twitter.com/dfWPWPCuCc — Demet K. (@demetherself) October 8, 2026

JoBlo.com pointed out the full-circle moment that the show represents:

#VisionQuest is a full circle moment for the #MCU on @DisneyPlus. Paul Bettany is great in a long overdue return as Vision while James Spader steals the show as Ultron. Heartfelt, innovative, and the most fun Marvel Telvision has been in quite some time. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) October 8, 2026

More praise for the show... while the thread acknowledges that some nitpicks may be coming in a longer review:

the wandavision trilogy comes to a near-perfect conclusion with #visionquest. terry matalas does a masterful job showing a deep love for and understanding of many projects that paved the way while still making the story his own, executing a distinct creative vision (pun intended) — taylor gates (@Elphaba_Anne) October 8, 2026

Another minor criticism suggests the show drags a bit in the middle:

The chemistry between Paul Bettany & James Spader is off the charts, & #VisionQuest is a worthy conclusion to the #WandaVision trilogy.



It drags a bit in the middle, but it’s an Easter Egg filled mystery that starts & ends beautifully well. Emily Hampshire is a sneaky all-star! pic.twitter.com/3OXUykRuYT — TJ Zwarych - Agents Of Fandom (@TJ_Zwarych5) October 8, 2026

Many reviewers called out the great acting on the project:

#VISIONQUEST is trippy, transcendent, and totally terrific. It’s also a surprisingly transformative and thoughtful exploration of the beauty and humanity behind the machine. Terry Matalas has created a deeply moving and visually stunning series that finds genuine emotion at its… pic.twitter.com/lpqJ1G4nN4 — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) October 8, 2026

I’ve seen 2 episodes of #VisionQuest!



Paul Bettany, James Spader & the entire cast share outstanding chemistry, elevated by writing that’s quick, smart & witty.



Bringing Spader back was genius. He adds depth & weight to the story.#MCU #Marvel @MarvelStudios @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Znlg2R3iFc — POC Culture (@POCculture) October 8, 2026

2 episodes into #VisionQuest, and it's shaping up to be the perfect conclusion to the #WandaVision trilogy, full of the same heart, humour, and bonkers imagery.



Bettany & Spader are magnetic in this mind-bending digital delight. @MarvelStudios has done it again! @TerryMatalas 🤖 pic.twitter.com/MnFbhCYGir — Josh Wilding - ComicBookMovie.com (@Josh_Wilding) October 8, 2026

And a nice connection to close it out:

#VisionQuest is the kind of Marvel TV I want more of. It’s funny, full of personality, and builds on what made WandaVision special. Paul Bettany is terrific, but Emily Hampshire and James Spader are the absolute STANDOUTS. A story about AI with nothing artificial about its HEART. pic.twitter.com/LMuVaIPiso — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) October 8, 2026

VisionQuest debuts on Disney+ October 14!