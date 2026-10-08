"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 Set for January 2027 Release on Disney+
Spider-Man swings into a brand-new season on Disney+ early next year.
After not meeting its originally announced Fall 2026 release date, Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will hit Disney+ very early next year.
What's Happening:
- Just announced at New York Comic Con, the second season of Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will arrive on Disney+ on January 13, 2027.
- Last year at the same event, a Fall 2026 timeline was given for the release, which the animated series will now be missing by a couple of months.
- A trailer for Season 2 was shared last year, teasing exciting encounters with symbiotes and a special appearance by Daredevil.
- Said trailer, or any trailer for that matter, has yet to be released, but Marvel did share a poster for the new season.
- The series centers on Peter Parker and his personal life, exploring his relationships with friends, family, and fellow heroes, while also exploring his growth as Spider-Man.
- The show blends classic Spider-Man storytelling with modern animation, delivering fast-paced action, humor, and character-driven drama.
- True to Spider-Man’s legacy, the show features iconic villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom, as well as new threats created for the animated world.
- One confirmation for Season 2 is the appearance of Gwen Stacey, alongside her Spider-Gwen alter-ego.
- The gap between the two seasons will be filled by a special comic book set for release this December.
- Follow our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tag for Mack’s recaps of each of the series’ 10 episodes.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Television has announced Zodiac, a new live-action spy thriller series coming in 2028.
- Even more Marvel Zombies is on the way, in the form of three new specials coming over the course of the next three years.
- Iman Velani and Frank Alvarez have been counting down to Doomsday with a new podcast, which will return for more episodes in November.
- Doomsday may be coming, but at least you'll be caffeinated – as Robert Downey Jr's coffee brand happy is introducing a new Avengers: Doomsday collab.
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