"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 Set for January 2027 Release on Disney+

Spider-Man swings into a brand-new season on Disney+ early next year.

After not meeting its originally announced Fall 2026 release date, Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will hit Disney+ very early next year.

What's Happening:

Just announced at New York Comic Con, the second season of Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will arrive on Disney+ on January 13, 2027.

Last year at the same event, a Fall 2026 timeline was given for the release, which the animated series will now be missing by a couple of months.

A trailer for Season 2 was shared last year, teasing exciting encounters with symbiotes and a special appearance by Daredevil.

Said trailer, or any trailer for that matter, has yet to be released, but Marvel did share a poster for the new season.

The series centers on Peter Parker and his personal life, exploring his relationships with friends, family, and fellow heroes, while also exploring his growth as Spider-Man.

The show blends classic Spider-Man storytelling with modern animation, delivering fast-paced action, humor, and character-driven drama.

True to Spider-Man’s legacy, the show features iconic villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom, as well as new threats created for the animated world.

One confirmation for Season 2 is the appearance of Gwen Stacey, alongside her Spider-Gwen alter-ego.

The gap between the two seasons will be filled by a special comic book set for release this December.

Follow our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tag for Mack’s recaps of each of the series’ 10 episodes.

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