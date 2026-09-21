"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Comic Sets the Stage for Season Two of the Disney+ Animated Series

This new four-issue comic will bridge the gap between the first and second seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Disney+ series.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is getting a new chapter in comic book form this December, giving fans an early look at what’s next for Peter Parker ahead of the hit Disney+ series’ highly anticipated second season.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has announced a new four-issue Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comic series from writer Christos Gage and artist Eric Gapstur, with the story taking place between the first and second seasons of the animated series. The comic will help bridge the gap between seasons while expanding the world of the Disney+ series and introducing some familiar faces from Spider-Man’s rogues’ gallery.

Gage and Gapstur previously collaborated on the 2024 Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man prequel comic, and the creative team is returning for this new story. The series will also be developed as part of the show’s continuity, with showrunner Jeff Trammell involved in coordinating the comic’s story with the animated series.

The new adventure finds Peter Parker continuing his journey as New York’s friendly neighborhood hero, but not everything is going smoothly. While Peter remains committed to protecting the city, he has begun drifting away from his friends, creating new challenges for the young web-slinger both in and out of the superhero world.

Meanwhile, Norman Osborn may have stepped away from the world of Spider-Man, but his son Harry isn't convinced that the story is over. Something mysterious is happening at Oscorp, and Peter and his friends will have to uncover exactly what is going on.

The series will also mark the official comic-book debut of several classic Spider-Man villains in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man universe. Gage teased the appearances in comments about the new series, noting that fans can expect to see Spider-Man, Daredevil, and other classic Spider-Man villains in the upcoming issues.

“I’m beyond excited to return to the world of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!” Gage shared. “Just like last time, showrunner Jeff Trammell has been incredibly generous about coordinating in a way that makes our story a firm part of the show's continuity. Best of all, Eric Gapstur returns on art, and while he was great before, he's leveled up...wait until you see his work on Spidey, Daredevil, and classic Spider-Man villains finally making their debut here...whoops, spoiler! It's a real pleasure to be a part of this take on Spidey that combines the feel of the Silver Age with new and exciting characters and situations. I hope I get to do it again next year!”

The comic continues the creative approach established by Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which puts a new spin on Peter Parker’s foundational story while drawing heavily from the look, tone, and spirit of early Spider-Man comics.

Rather than simply retelling familiar stories, the Disney+ series reimagines Peter’s origins with new characters, alternate takes on established figures and unexpected changes to the Marvel universe. The upcoming comic will continue that approach while providing additional connective tissue between the show’s seasons.

The new four-issue series arrives as anticipation builds for Season Two of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is scheduled to return to Disney+ early next year. While Marvel has not yet revealed all of the details surrounding the new season, the comic should give fans plenty to watch for as Peter’s story continues.

Leonardo Romero provides the main cover for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, with a variant cover by Luciano Vecchio. The first issue is scheduled to arrive in December, and fans can preorder it now through their local comic shops.

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