Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 575: Luke Skywalker’s Deadly Mistake in Classic Marvel Star Wars Comic #61

Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics is back! This week, we’re breaking down issue #61, “Screams in the Void,” released on April 13, 1982.

Lauded as one of the premiere issues of this Marvel Comics series, “Screams in the Void” is a fan favorite. We got dozens of comments when we posted the cover out on social media for your opinions.

Richard shares his childhood memories of this pivotal issue, while Sarah experiences its twists and revelations for the first time. Along the way, we compare its artwork and ideas to The Force Awakens, Return of the Jedi, Ralph McQuarrie’s concept art, and even Star Trek’s The Trouble with Tribbles.

This fast-moving issue leaves us with one enormous cliffhanger: did Luke Skywalker actually kill Shira Brie??

Join us as we continue archiving and celebrating the original Marvel Star Wars comic series, one wonderfully strange issue at a time!

Issue 61: Screams in the Void

The Empire has captured a Teezl, a living communicator capable of transmitting information across the galaxy in the blink of an eye. Luke, Shira Brie, and a team of Rebel pilots infiltrate the Imperial armada in modified TIE fighters, but when the Teezl blocks their communications, Luke uses the Force to identify an enemy—and unknowingly shoots down Shira Brie!

Release date: April 13th, 1982

April 13th, 1982 Written by: David Michelinie & Walt Simonson

David Michelinie & Walt Simonson Artwork by: Walt Simonson, Tom Palmer, Glynis Wein

Walt Simonson, Tom Palmer, Glynis Wein Coloring by: Don Warfield

Don Warfield Cover Art: Walt Simonson

About Classic Marvel Star Wars Comics

For those new to our CMSWC sub-series, we are working our way through the original Star Wars comic run published by Marvel from 1977 to 1986. Along the way, we share childhood memories, first-time reactions, artistic observations, and connections to later Star Wars films, series, novels, comics, video games, and even theme parks. Think of it as a Star Wars history lesson, celebrating what we love.

Watch the YouTube version here for the best experience:

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About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.