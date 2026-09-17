Marvel Comics Previews "Maximum X-Men" with Newly Revealed Covers and Interior Pages

Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus must become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes.
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The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon is spilling over into the world of Marvel Comics' mutants as well, as the Disney-owned publishing company looks forward to the launch of its new Maximum X-Men title this fall. Today we got a preview of the comic book's first issue with new cover artwork and interior pages, which you can check out below.

What's happening:

  • Maximum X-Men #1 will be released by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, December 2.
  • It is written by Christopher Yost (Kidpool / Spider-Boy) with art by Tony S. Daniel (X-Men).
  • The story takes place after the Avengers have disbanded during the events of Avengers: Armageddon. Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus must step up to become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes in the face of the Annihilation Wave's arrival.

What they're saying:

  • Christopher Yost (via Games Radar): "[Their mission is] to protect a world that hates and fears them. The X-Men will always do the right thing, they're fighting ignorance as much as supervillains. But in this moment in time for the team, humanity seems to be coming around a little bit. In a world without Avengers… who will save us?"
  • Variant Covers for issue #1 are illustrated by Simone Di Meo and Ken Lashley.

More Marvel Comics News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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