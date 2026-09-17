Marvel Comics Previews "Maximum X-Men" with Newly Revealed Covers and Interior Pages

The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon is spilling over into the world of Marvel Comics' mutants as well, as the Disney-owned publishing company looks forward to the launch of its new Maximum X-Men title this fall. Today we got a preview of the comic book's first issue with new cover artwork and interior pages, which you can check out below.

What's happening:

Maximum X-Men #1 will be released by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, December 2 .

. It is written by Christopher Yost (Kidpool / Spider-Boy) with art by Tony S. Daniel (X-Men).

(Kidpool / Spider-Boy) with art by (X-Men). The story takes place after the Avengers have disbanded during the events of Avengers: Armageddon. Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus must step up to become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes in the face of the Annihilation Wave's arrival.

What they're saying:

Christopher Yost (via Games Radar ): "[Their mission is] to protect a world that hates and fears them. The X-Men will always do the right thing, they're fighting ignorance as much as supervillains. But in this moment in time for the team, humanity seems to be coming around a little bit. In a world without Avengers… who will save us?"

"[Their mission is] to protect a world that hates and fears them. The X-Men will always do the right thing, they're fighting ignorance as much as supervillains. But in this moment in time for the team, humanity seems to be coming around a little bit. In a world without Avengers… who will save us?" Variant Covers for issue #1 are illustrated by Simone Di Meo and Ken Lashley.

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