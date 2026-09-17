Marvel Comics Previews "Maximum X-Men" with Newly Revealed Covers and Interior Pages
Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus must become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes.
The fallout from Avengers: Armageddon is spilling over into the world of Marvel Comics' mutants as well, as the Disney-owned publishing company looks forward to the launch of its new Maximum X-Men title this fall. Today we got a preview of the comic book's first issue with new cover artwork and interior pages, which you can check out below.
What's happening:
- Maximum X-Men #1 will be released by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, December 2.
- It is written by Christopher Yost (Kidpool / Spider-Boy) with art by Tony S. Daniel (X-Men).
- The story takes place after the Avengers have disbanded during the events of Avengers: Armageddon. Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus must step up to become Earth's new Mightiest Heroes in the face of the Annihilation Wave's arrival.
What they're saying:
- Christopher Yost (via Games Radar): "[Their mission is] to protect a world that hates and fears them. The X-Men will always do the right thing, they're fighting ignorance as much as supervillains. But in this moment in time for the team, humanity seems to be coming around a little bit. In a world without Avengers… who will save us?"
- Variant Covers for issue #1 are illustrated by Simone Di Meo and Ken Lashley.
More Marvel Comics News:
- Miracleman has returned, and he's assembling with a number of familiar superheroes in The Avengers #1.
- The Frightful Four are introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Foes - The Wizard #1.
- Aunt May's fate is revealed in a preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #1000.