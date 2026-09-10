Marvel Reveals Aunt May’s Fate in Preview of "Amazing Spider-Man #1000"

Aunt May’s fate has been hanging in the balance, and Marvel is finally giving Spider-Man fans a glimpse at what awaits her in one of the biggest issues in the character’s history. With Amazing Spider-Man #1000 just weeks away, a new preview of the landmark issue teases the shocking consequences of Aunt May’s hospitalization while setting the stage for a major showdown with a brand-new villain.

What’s Happening:

The milestone issue arrives September 30, following what Marvel describes as unprecedented demand. The story picks up after last week’s Amazing Spider-Man #35, which ended with Peter Parker learning that Aunt May had been rushed to the hospital.

Now, Marvel has released an early preview of the lead story by writer Joe Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz, revealing that Spider-Man will race to Aunt May’s side. The story is expected to deliver the shocking fate of one of Peter Parker’s most important family members while pushing the current run toward a major confrontation with the all-new super villain Ravage.

The preview will also appear in the back of select Marvel releases hitting comic shops over the next several weeks, giving fans an early look at the highly anticipated milestone issue.

But Kelly and Larraz’s story is only the beginning. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will feature an extensive collection of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man’s decades-long legacy, bringing together an impressive lineup of creators who have helped shape the character as well as several artists and writers making their first contributions to the Spidey mythos.

The anniversary lineup includes “Still Standing” by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason; “Requiem for a Goblin” by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos; “Tears of the Spider-Queen” by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko; “The Big Night” by WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Ed McGuinness; “The Gesture” by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen; “Of Webs and Six-Guns” by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli; and “I Can Never Rest” by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin.

Marvel is also promising additional anniversary stories, along with an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton.

The sheer scale of the issue is reflected in its early sales. With three weeks still remaining before its September 30 release, more than 400,000 copies of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 have already been ordered. Marvel has already begun preparing a second printing, underscoring the extraordinary anticipation surrounding the milestone comic.

That second printing is scheduled to arrive October 28 and will feature special sketch covers showcasing John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz’s already-iconic main cover artwork.

The issue represents a significant milestone for Marvel’s flagship Spider-Man series, but the immediate focus remains on Aunt May. Following the cliffhanger in Amazing Spider-Man #35, readers will finally discover what happened after Peter learned she had been taken to the hospital — and how her fate could affect the next chapter of his story.

At the same time, the arrival of Ravage promises to introduce another major threat for Spider-Man just as the series reaches its historic #1000 issue. With Kelly and Larraz’s ongoing storyline serving as the centerpiece and stories spanning Spider-Man’s past and present, Marvel is positioning the issue as both a continuation of the current saga and a celebration of the character’s enormous comic book legacy.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 hits comic shops on September 30. Fans can reserve a copy through their local comic shop ahead of its release, while the second printing is scheduled for October 28.

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