Hasbro Pulse Fanstream Unveils New Marvel Legends Figures Series Action Figures

The latest Marvel Legends reveals include Hawkeye, Spider-Man (Doom Suit), Elektra, Elsa Bloodstone, Carnage and more.

From iconic comic book heroes and villains to animated favorites and a festive web-slinger, Hasbro is giving Marvel Legends collectors plenty of new additions to look forward to. During today’s Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, the company revealed a wide-ranging lineup of new 6-inch-scale figures inspired by Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and even the holiday season.

What’s Happening:

The newly announced wave brings several fan-favorite characters to the Marvel Legends line, including Marvel’s Hawkeye, Spider-Man in his Doom Suit, Acroyear, Elektra, Captain America (Earth X), and Marvel’s Elsa Bloodstone. Each figure features premium detailing, full articulation, and accessories designed to complement the specific comic-inspired look.

Among the highlights is the new Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Hawkeye figure, which is based on Clint Barton’s appearance in Hawkeye #3 from 2012. The 6-inch figure comes fully articulated with a poseable head, arms and legs, along with four accessories, including an alternate head, bow and arrow. Collectors will also receive a miniature plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Hawkeye #3.

Spider-Man gets a particularly unusual new look with the Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man (Doom Suit). Inspired by Peter Parker’s appearance in Amazing Spider-Man #61 from 2025, the figure depicts Spider-Man armed with arcane armor after Doctor Doom, the new Sorcerer Supreme, chooses him as a champion against the Eight Scions of Cyttorak. The figure includes five accessories, including two alternate hands and two magic effects, plus a miniature plastic comic book accessory featuring the second-printing cover of Amazing Spider-Man #61.

Marvel’s Micronauts also get representation in the lineup with the Marvel Legends Series Acroyear. Based on the character’s appearance in Micronauts #12 from 1979, the figure brings the imprisoned crown prince of Spartak to the 6-inch Marvel Legends scale. Acroyear comes with four accessories, including two alternate hands and an energy sword, as well as a miniature comic book accessory featuring the cover of Micronauts #12.

Elektra is also joining the new wave, with her figure inspired by her classic appearance in Daredevil #181 from 1982. The fully articulated figure includes seven accessories, including four alternate hands and two sai, along with a miniature plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of the issue that inspired the figure.

Another striking addition is the Marvel Legends Series Captain America (Earth X), based on the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Earth X miniseries. The figure includes seven accessories, including an alternate head, four alternate hands and Captain America’s iconic shield. A miniature plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of the 2005 Earth X hardcover, which reprinted the miniseries that inspired the figure’s deco, is also included.

Rounding out the main comic-inspired wave is Marvel’s Elsa Bloodstone. Inspired by the character’s appearances in Marvel Zombies #1 from 2015, Nextwave, and other Marvel Comics stories, the fully articulated 6-inch figure includes six accessories, including two alternate hands and weapon accessories. A miniature plastic comic book accessory featuring the variant cover of Marvel Zombies #1 is included as well.

Collectors looking for a little holiday cheer will also have a new Spider-Man to add to their shelves. The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special) brings a festive version of the wall-crawler to life, inspired by Spider-Man’s appearances in Marvel Holiday Specials and Spider-Man comics. The fully articulated figure comes with eight accessories, including two alternate hands, a Santa hat and a soft-goods sack filled with four mystery presents.

The Fanstream also revealed a new series of Marvel Legends figures featuring retro-style blister card packaging designed to recreate the look of classic Marvel Legends releases. The retro lineup includes Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Marvel’s Smythe and Carnage.

The Marvel Legends Retro Cardback Aunt May and Mary Jane Watson figures are both inspired by their appearances in the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Aunt May comes with four accessories, including two alternate hands, her purse and an issue of Models, Inc. magazine featuring Mary Jane on the cover. Mary Jane also includes four accessories, including two alternate hands, a long-stem rose and a Daily Bugle newspaper.

Marvel’s Smythe joins the animated series-inspired releases as a cyborg version of Alistair Smythe. The figure is based on his appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series and comes with two alternate hand accessories.

Finally, Carnage brings the chaos of the Maximum Carnage storyline to the retro-style collection. The fully articulated figure includes four accessories, including two alternate hands, an alternate unmasked head and a symbiote tendril effect. The figure is based on Carnage’s appearance in the classic Spider-Man crossover story arc.

The main wave of Marvel Legends figures featuring Marvel’s Hawkeye, Spider-Man (Doom Suit), Acroyear, Elektra, Captain America (Earth X), and Marvel’s Elsa Bloodstone will be available for pre-order October 6 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other participating retailers, with the figures expected to arrive in Fall 2026.

The Spider-Man (Marvel Holiday Special) figure will be available for pre-order September 23 at 1 p.m. ET through Hasbro Pulse, Target, Walmart and other participating retailers, also ahead of its Fall 2026 release. Meanwhile, the retro cardback Aunt May, Mary Jane Watson, Marvel’s Smythe and Carnage figures will be available for pre-order September 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers.

With classic comic book stories, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, alternate Marvel universes and the holidays all represented, the latest Marvel Legends reveals offer collectors a particularly diverse selection of new figures to look forward to in 2026.

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