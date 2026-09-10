"Gen V" Star Tapped for Role in Marvel's Upcoming "X-Men" Film
I guess the kid from "Flash Forward" is too old now.
A new report has revealed additional casting coming to the upcoming X-Men film from Marvel Studios and director Jake Schreier.
What's Happening:
- The cast of mutants is still growing as The Hollywood Reporter is reporting another new addition to the crop of X-Men that will be seen in the upcoming X-Men film from Marvel Studios.
- According to the report, Asa Germann, who is known for his performances in both Scream 7 and the superhero series, Gen V, has been tapped for the upcoming Marvel film.
- He will take on the role of Angel, AKA Warren Worthington III.
- Interestingly, Germann was under consideration to take on the role of Cyclops in the new movie, but that role ultimately went to Kit Connor. However, his performance was said to lead to his being offered the part of Angel in the upcoming new film.
- Germann will join the rest of the previously announced cast which includes:
- Sadie Sink (Jean Grey)
- Kit Connor (Cyclops)
- Christopher Abbott (Professor X)
- Samara Weaving (Emma Frost)
- Inde Navarrette (Rogue)
- Maya Boyd (Storm)
- and Adam Driver (Mr. Sinister)
- Germann, who has become recognizable for his performance of Sam Riordan in Prime's The Boys spinoff, Gen V, also has a background in theater - performing in productions in Los Angeles including, Suburbia, This Is Our Youth, Orphans, and The Red Coat. He had a small role in Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022.
- This made the jump to Gen V a pretty big one in 2023, portraying one of the show's more complicated characters - an extremely powerful but psychologically troubled hero who has actually proved to be important enough to appear on The Boys in that show's fourth season.
- The new X-Men film is set to come after Avengers: Secret Wars, and serves as director Jake Schreier's follow up to last year's Thunderbolts - which was later dubbed The New Avengers. The new X-Men movie is set to be released May 5, 2028.
What About Warren:
- In Marvel Comics, Warren Worthington III is armed with feathered wings, becoming a costumed crimefighter before joining the X-Men as a founding member.
- When his wealthy parents send him to a prestigious East Coast boarding school, he rooms with Cameron Hodge, who soon becomes his best friend. While there, Warren’s life changes forever the day he begins sprouting wings from his shoulder blades. Initially alarmed, Warren grows to relish the freedom of flight. Still, he straps the wings tightly to his back to avoid attracting attention as a mutant.
- Later, when there is a fire in his dormitory, Warren dons a blond wig and long nightshirt to disguise himself as an anonymous “angel” and saves the other students. Subsequently, Warren becomes a costumed crimefighter as the Avenging Angel.
- Word of his heroics attract the attention of Professor Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X, who recruits Warren as a founding member of his mutant X-Men team.
- He eventually drops the “Avenging” in his name and goes by Angel, training with the heroes to protect mutants and humans alike.
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