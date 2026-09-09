Blade Gets New Mezco One:12 Collective Figure Based on "Marvel's Midnight Suns" Game

The Daywalker gets another eye-catching toy.

That Blade MCU movie may not have gotten made, but at least we continue to get great looking toys of Marvel's iconic vampire hunter, with Mezco announcing a new One:12 Collective figure of the Daywalker.

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What's Happening:

Mezco has announced an all-new One:12 Collective Blade figure, based on the character's appearance in the 2022 Midnight Suns video game.

Boasting a highly detailed costume inspired by his MIdnight Suns look, the new Blade figure comes with three interchangeable head portraits and fourteen interchangeable hands, along with the following accessories: Two sunglasses Two submachine guns One customized machine gun with sliding forestock and removable blade Two throwing glaives One katana Three stakes One One:12 Collective display base with logo One One:12 Collective adjustable display post

hands, along with the following accessories:

Blade seems to be quite a popular character for Mezco, as he joins only a handful of other Marvel superheroes -- including the likes of Spider-Man and Wolverine -- to receive a third One:12 Collective release.

The first Blade Mezco One:12 Collective figure, in 2019, was based on Blade's comic book counterpart -- though let's face it, nearly all modern Blade depictions, including both that figure and this new one, are heavily influenced by Wesley Snipes' movie incarnation -- while a 2020 MDX variation featured a bald Blade and ditched his trademark long coat.

Speaking of Snipes, a new Hot Toys Blade figure, based on Snipes' surprise return as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, was released earlier this year. You can check out my review of that very cool release .

my review of that very cool release The Midnight Suns Blade One:12 Collective action figure can be pre-ordered now from Mezco and other retailers, including from our friends at Entertainment Earth.

The Blade figure retails for $125.00 with an expected arrival date in May 2027.