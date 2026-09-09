Photos: Plaque Dedicated to Marvel Comics Legend Jack Kirby Arrives at Avengers Campus
Kirby has joined fellow Marvel legend Stan Lee in being honored at the entrance to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
At the end of August, a plaque honoring Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby was installed in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure – and today, we had a chance to check it out for ourselves.
What's Happening:
- Jack Kirby, known as the “King of Comics,” has been honored with a plaque in Avengers Campus – revealed on August 28, which happens to be Jack Kirby's 109th birthday, though the famed artist sadly passed away in 1994.
- Alongside Stan Lee, Kirby was a pioneering comic-book artist and writer who co-created iconic Marvel characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Thor, and the Hulk.
- The plaque was installed at the main entrance to Avengers Campus off the Performance Corridor, directly across the path from Stan Lee's plaque.
- The plaque includes this quote from Kirby:
- "If you look at my characters, you will find me. No matter what kind of character you create or assume, a little of yourself must remain there."
- Find out more about the plaque from a panel at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which also discussed some of the many Marvel attractions coming to Disney Parks across the globe, all of which were inspired by legends like Kirby and Lee that came before them.
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