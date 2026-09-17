Marvel Comics "Avengers" #1 Features the Return of Miracleman, Partnered with Several Other Familiar Heroes
A new team assembles on the comics page this fall.
Earth's Mightiest Heroes are returning to the big screen this winter in Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel Comics is also getting in on the action by relaunching The Avengers comic book with a new issue #1 and the rebirth of a hero from the past. See more details below.
What's happening:
- In the wake of its event series Avengers: Armageddon, Marvel Comics is relaunching its flagship The Avengers title with a new issue #1 on Wednesday, November 4.
- The Avengers (2026) #1 will be written by Chip Zdarsky (Captain America) and illustrated by Mario Chechetto (Ultimate Spider-Man).
- This run on The Avengers will feature the return of the superhero Miracleman to the team, now inhabited by former Captain America David Colton. Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Luke Cage are also assembling to form this new version of the Avengers.
- Variant Covers will include artwork by Alan Davis, Skottie Young, Jim Cheung, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Kaare Andrews, and Zdarsky.
- A special True Believers blind-bag release of The Avengers #1 will only contain exclusive Variant Covers for the issue, and will not contain the "A" cover by Chechetto (seen immediately below).
- Additional blind-bag covers will include the Color Block Blue or White Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama, the Foil Variant Cover by Clayton Crain, the Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm, the Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Variant Cover, a Blank Variant Cover, and more Variant Covers by Adi Granov, Alex Maleev, Alan Davis, Peach Momoko, and Simone Biachi.
- Comic fans can also pick up a True Believers Display Box, which will include 20 copies of The Avengers #1, including an exclusive Mark Spears Variant Cover and 19 True Believers blind bags.
More Covers:
More Marvel Comics News:
- Marvel Style has collaborated with the kawaii metal band BABYMETAL for a new merchandise collection.
- Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova star in the new miniseries Black Widow: Black, White, & Red Room.
- Learn about the history of Remy LeBeau, AKA Gambit from the X-Men, in the latest episode of Marvel Recap.