Marvel Comics "Avengers" #1 Features the Return of Miracleman, Partnered with Several Other Familiar Heroes

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are returning to the big screen this winter in Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel Comics is also getting in on the action by relaunching The Avengers comic book with a new issue #1 and the rebirth of a hero from the past. See more details below.

What's happening:

In the wake of its event series Avengers: Armageddon, Marvel Comics is relaunching its flagship The Avengers title with a new issue #1 on Wednesday, November 4 .

. The Avengers (2026) #1 will be written by Chip Zdarsky (Captain America) and illustrated by Mario Chechetto (Ultimate Spider-Man).

(Captain America) and illustrated by (Ultimate Spider-Man). This run on The Avengers will feature the return of the superhero Miracleman to the team, now inhabited by former Captain America David Colton. Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, and Luke Cage are also assembling to form this new version of the Avengers.

Variant Covers will include artwork by Alan Davis , Skottie Young , Jim Cheung , Julian Totino Tedesco , and Kaare Andrews , and Zdarsky.

, , , , and , and Zdarsky. A special True Believers blind-bag release of The Avengers #1 will only contain exclusive Variant Covers for the issue, and will not contain the "A" cover by Chechetto (seen immediately below).

Additional blind-bag covers will include the Color Block Blue or White Wraparound Variant Cover by David Nakayama , the Foil Variant Cover by Clayton Crain , the Virgin Variant Cover by Artgerm , the Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday Variant Cover, a Blank Variant Cover, and more Variant Covers by Adi Granov , Alex Maleev , Alan Davis , Peach Momoko , and Simone Biachi .

, the Foil Variant Cover by , the Virgin Variant Cover by , the Marvel Studios Variant Cover, a Variant Cover, and more Variant Covers by , , , , and . Comic fans can also pick up a True Believers Display Box, which will include 20 copies of The Avengers #1, including an exclusive Mark Spears Variant Cover and 19 True Believers blind bags.

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