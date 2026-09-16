Learn the In-Universe History of Remy LeBeau, AKA Gambit of the X-Men, in the Latest "Marvel Recap"

Following his breakout role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, actor Channing Tatum will reprise his role as the mutant Gambit in this winter's Avengers: Doomsday. That makes it the perfect time to brush up on the history of this popular character, who has had an active role in Marvel Comics (not to mention X-Men animation) for over 35 years, thanks to the latest episode of Marvel Recap, which you can view in its entirety below.

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Gambit, AKA Remby LeBeau, first appeared during the summer of 1990 in The Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 and The Uncanny X-Men #266.

This mutant character has the ability to control kinetic energy, often channeling it into playing cards, which he is skilled at throwing at his enemies. He also fights with a staff and speaks in a Cajun accent, as he is originally from New Orleans.

In a new episode of Marvel Recap posted today to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel, you can spend a whopping 40 minutes learning all about Gambit's backstory, from his beginnings in the 90s all the way up through his current status in the comics, X-Men animated series, and on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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