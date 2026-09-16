Learn the In-Universe History of Remy LeBeau, AKA Gambit of the X-Men, in the Latest "Marvel Recap"

Meet the Cajun mutant who can control kinetic energy.
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Following his breakout role in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, actor Channing Tatum will reprise his role as the mutant Gambit in this winter's Avengers: Doomsday. That makes it the perfect time to brush up on the history of this popular character, who has had an active role in Marvel Comics (not to mention X-Men animation) for over 35 years, thanks to the latest episode of Marvel Recap, which you can view in its entirety below.

What's happening:

  • Gambit, AKA Remby LeBeau, first appeared during the summer of 1990 in The Uncanny X-Men Annual #14 and The Uncanny X-Men #266.
  • This mutant character has the ability to control kinetic energy, often channeling it into playing cards, which he is skilled at throwing at his enemies. He also fights with a staff and speaks in a Cajun accent, as he is originally from New Orleans.
  • In a new episode of Marvel Recap posted today to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel, you can spend a whopping 40 minutes learning all about Gambit's backstory, from his beginnings in the 90s all the way up through his current status in the comics, X-Men animated series, and on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
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