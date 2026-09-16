"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Passes "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the Biggest Domestic Box Office Hit of All Time

Records are made to be broken, and after a very respectable decade at the top, Star Wars: The Force Awakens has now been beaten by Spider-Man: Brand New Day as the number one movie of all time at the domestic box office.

What's Happening:

In what had gradually became an inevitably in recent weeks, Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the new number one movie of all time at the domestic box office.

The record was broken on Tuesday, with Variety noting Brand New Day ended the day just above The Force Awakens' $936 million domestic total.

With the Spidey sequel still in the top five, it will be able to bring in a bit more in the weeks to come, before its epic box office run concludes, widening the gap.

Sony has shared a new video, celebrating the milestone achievement.

Doesn’t get bigger than this.



Thank you to the fans for helping #SpiderManBrandNewDay make cinematic history – it’s now the highest-grossing domestic release of ALL TIME at the North American box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day, exclusively in theatres.https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/gh8pnq1nzm — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) September 16, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been a massive worldwide hit, becoming the third highest grossing movie ever at the global box office, with more than $242 million so far, only surpassed by Avatar ($2,923,710,708) and Avengers: Endgame (2,799,439,100).

There's obviously no reason to not be genuinely amazed by these numbers, but it will remain in that number three spot worldwide, given it's slowed down to the point where it wouldn't be able to catch those other two cinematic juggernauts, not to mention Endgame is about to be rereleased, boosting its total.

Though everyone assumed Brand New Day would be a blockbuster, it was also predicated by many that it could make a bit less than the previous installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, given that movie had more of an obvious "event" selling point when it opened, with its team up of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's different Peter Parkers, along with bringing back Spidey villains from the Maguire and Garfield era. This makes Brand New Day's astonishing success all the more notable.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened in December 2015, at the time becoming the third biggest movie globally, after Avatar and Titanic.

Domestically though, The Force Awakens' performance was even more impressive, as it became the first -- and until now only -- movie to break $900 million at the domestic box office.

Notably, Disney/Lucasfilm did not give The Force Awakens a tenth anniversary re-release last year, in the manner the Star Wars prequels have been getting big anniversary re-releases. It would be interesting to see if Brand New Day would still have been able to break this record, had they done so, but we'll never know for sure...