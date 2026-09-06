"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Poised to Smash Major Box Office Record

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's box office has been absolutely incredible. While basically everybody expected the film to do well, I'm not sure anybody was quite expecting the film to be an absolute juggernaut with one of the biggest box office movies ever made. The film has continued its incredible run at the top of the domestic box office this weekend, and is likely to break one of the last box office records it doesn't already have.

What's Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be number one at the domestic box office over Labor Day weekend. Its its sixth consecutive weekend in the top spot, with a currently estimated take of $22 million.

The film was at $899 million domestically as of this past Thursday, meaning that on Friday the movie became only the second film to ever break the $900 million mark domestically.

The highest-grossing movie in U.S. history is Star Wars: The Force Awakens at $936 million.

If the estimate holds, Brand New Day will end the long weekend at around $920 million, putting it within striking distance of The Force Awakens and all but certain to become the highest-grossing movie in domestic history over the next week.

And the numbers are even better for Tom Holland specifically, as once again the number two movie at the domestic box office was The Odyssey.

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