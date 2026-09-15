Marvel Rivals Galactic Concert Coming to L.A. and London

The music of Marvel Rivals is ready to take the stage.

Marvel Rivals is one of the more popular competitive shooters in the world of video games today. While many games of its kind can't find enough of a fan base to support it, Rivals doesn't have that problem. People clearly love playing the game, but if they also love the music of the NetEase title, then those fans are in for a special treat.

What's Happening:

This morning, a pair of live concerts were announced on Twitter that will combine the music of Marvel Rivals with "immersive high definition visuals" of the heroes and villains that make up the game.

The first concert is set for Indigo at The O2, in London, on October 22, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18th at 10am BST.

October 22, 2026. The second show will be at The Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles on November 1, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, 18th September 18th at 10am PT.

Exclusive merchandise is specifically teased for the L.A. concert, though it's likely it will be available at the London show as well.

So far, only the two shows have been announced, but hopefully, if they are successful, more will be on the way to bring the show to other major cities.

The music of Marvel Rivals was composed by Masahiro Aoki.

Two volumes of Marvel Rivals music have been released previously and are available on most music platforms, including Spotify.

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