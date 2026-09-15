Fortnite's Kingdom Hearts Trailer Reveals More Skins Coming to the Game

We're just a couple of days away from the addition of Kingdom Hearts to the world of Fortnite, and fans of the Square Enix/Disney crossover are getting excited. The confirmation that lead character Sora was being added as a playable skin was enough for many, but the new trailer for the collaboration shows off even more.

What's Happening:

The official trailer for the Kingdom Hearts addition to Fortnite is here, and with it we get to see some of the upcoming gameplay in action.

Previously, only the Sora skin had been confirmed visually, but in the trailer we see three other skins that will be added to the game, with fellow Kingdom Hearts characters Riku, Kairi, and Roxas.

Each character also has their own Keyblade, and the trailer even draws special attention to them, making it clear that they will all be available.

We also see the characters running around Destiny Island, one of the key worlds in the Kingdom Hearts games. Since traditional Fortnite matches take place on an island, it's a fitting location to be added to the game. If that is indeed the case, many details still haven't been confirmed.

Other details in the trailer include the iconic music, as well as specific game references. Much of this is likely just fun added for fans in the trailer, but it's possible much of it could find its way into the game in one form or another.

Check out the full trailer below.

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