Marvel's Wolverine Drops Action-Packed Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Get ready to become the Wolverine

Insomniac Games set the bar high for Marvel video games with Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018. Now Wolverine is ready to take things in a much more violent direction. Marvel's Wolverine is almost here and a brand new trailer shows off all the action and the X-Men characters you'll meet, and fight, along the way.

What's Happening:

  • Marvel's Wolverine will be released on September 15, but the game's official launch trailer is here.
  • The trailer shows off the basic story, which takes place in a world without the X-Men, where mutants are hunted.
  • Wolverine teams up with Jean Grey and Mystique while taking on the likes of Sabertooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Sentinels.
  • Check out the launch trailer below.

More Marvel Video Game News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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