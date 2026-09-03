Marvel's Wolverine Drops Action-Packed Launch Trailer Ahead of Release
Get ready to become the Wolverine
Insomniac Games set the bar high for Marvel video games with Marvel's Spider-Man back in 2018. Now Wolverine is ready to take things in a much more violent direction. Marvel's Wolverine is almost here and a brand new trailer shows off all the action and the X-Men characters you'll meet, and fight, along the way.
What's Happening:
- Marvel's Wolverine will be released on September 15, but the game's official launch trailer is here.
- The trailer shows off the basic story, which takes place in a world without the X-Men, where mutants are hunted.
- Wolverine teams up with Jean Grey and Mystique while taking on the likes of Sabertooth, Lady Deathstrike, and Sentinels.
- Check out the launch trailer below.
More Marvel Video Game News:
- Be sure to also check out the recent Marvel's Wolverine gameplay trailer for more details on the game's mechanics.
- Check out our review of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.
- A new season of the card battle game Marvel Snap just began.