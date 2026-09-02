Heroes and Villains Switch Sides In Marvel Snap's New AXIS: Inversion Season
Everything is mixed up in Marvel Snap's new season.
Marvel Snap is all about pitting heroes and villains against each other in a card game battle, but now roles are reversed with the new season, AXIS: Inversion, which turns heroes bad and makes villains defend the innocent.
What's Happening:
- The new season of Marvel Snap is here, with new cards, new play areas, and a great deal more with a season called AXIS: Inversion.
- The Premium Pass this season gives players access to a Superior Iron Man card (Double Cost reductions to this. (Ongoing: Double Power increases to this). The Super Premium Pass introduces Anti-Polar Magneto (On Reveal: Add a 3 or 4-Cost card from your hand to each other location.)
- A collection of additional characters, including Friendly Neighborhood Carnage (On Reveal: Move your other cards here to the right. +2 Power for each moved), and Red Onslaught (Ongoing: Has 3 random Ongoing abilities), will also drop over the course of the month.
- Two new locations launch with the new season: Stark Island (End of Turn: Give a card in each hand -1 Cost) arrives September 9 and Jean Grey School (On turn 5, cards here are Moveable) on September 23.
- The Draft system, which launched last month, will continue through September 8, and then it will be back September 28.
- For more details on the new season, check out the Marvel Snap Blog, or watch the video below.
More Video Game News:
- A new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine dives into gameplay details.
- The popular Kingdom Hearts franchise is getting its own exhibition in Japan next year.
- Check out our review of the new strategy game Star Wars: Zero Company.