Heroes and Villains Switch Sides In Marvel Snap's New AXIS: Inversion Season

Everything is mixed up in Marvel Snap's new season.
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Marvel Snap is all about pitting heroes and villains against each other in a card game battle, but now roles are reversed with the new season, AXIS: Inversion, which turns heroes bad and makes villains defend the innocent.

What's Happening:

  • The new season of Marvel Snap is here, with new cards, new play areas, and a great deal more with a season called AXIS: Inversion.
  • The Premium Pass this season gives players access to a Superior Iron Man card (Double Cost reductions to this. (Ongoing: Double Power increases to this). The Super Premium Pass introduces Anti-Polar Magneto (On Reveal: Add a 3 or 4-Cost card from your hand to each other location.)

  • A collection of additional characters, including Friendly Neighborhood Carnage (On Reveal: Move your other cards here to the right. +2 Power for each moved), and Red Onslaught (Ongoing: Has 3 random Ongoing abilities), will also drop over the course of the month.

  • Two new locations launch with the new season: Stark Island (End of Turn: Give a card in each hand -1 Cost) arrives September 9 and Jean Grey School (On turn 5, cards here are Moveable) on September 23.
  • The Draft system, which launched last month, will continue through September 8, and then it will be back September 28.
  • For more details on the new season, check out the Marvel Snap Blog, or watch the video below.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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