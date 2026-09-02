Heroes and Villains Switch Sides In Marvel Snap's New AXIS: Inversion Season

Marvel Snap is all about pitting heroes and villains against each other in a card game battle, but now roles are reversed with the new season, AXIS: Inversion, which turns heroes bad and makes villains defend the innocent.

What's Happening:

The new season of Marvel Snap is here, with new cards, new play areas, and a great deal more with a season called AXIS: Inversion.

The Premium Pass this season gives players access to a Superior Iron Man card (Double Cost reductions to this. (Ongoing: Double Power increases to this). The Super Premium Pass introduces Anti-Polar Magneto (On Reveal: Add a 3 or 4-Cost card from your hand to each other location.)

A collection of additional characters, including Friendly Neighborhood Carnage (On Reveal: Move your other cards here to the right. +2 Power for each moved), and Red Onslaught (Ongoing: Has 3 random Ongoing abilities), will also drop over the course of the month.

Two new locations launch with the new season: Stark Island (End of Turn: Give a card in each hand -1 Cost) arrives September 9 and Jean Grey School (On turn 5, cards here are Moveable) on September 23.

(End of Turn: Give a card in each hand -1 Cost) arrives September 9 and Jean Grey School (On turn 5, cards here are Moveable) on September 23. The Draft system, which launched last month, will continue through September 8, and then it will be back September 28.

For more details on the new season, check out the Marvel Snap Blog, or watch the video below.

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