Review: Marvel Rivals Season 10 Kicks Off Rather Quietly, But with Tons of Promise

Marvel Rivals Season 10 is here, let’s take a look at all the new things that have just landed in the game!

Marvel Rivals hit double digit seasons today with the launch of Butcher’s Blasphemy! Season 10 sees Gorr the God Butcher bring his crusade against the divine to Yggsgard, where he seeks the power necessary to construct the Godbomb and eradicate the gods of the Chronoverse. Standing between Gorr and his goal are the forces of Yggsgard, with Thor and Loki playing major roles in the unfolding conflict.

Let’s take a look at the main new things this season!

Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr is shockingly fun! I hate changing characters (I know), but obviously had to take a spin with the God Butcher. His playstyle is incredibly intuitive, and I adored his movement ability. He plays similarly to Scarlett Witch without the same range, but his fluid movement and relentless attack style feel just as light as Wanda. Plus, he’s got his own army of symbiote minions you can unleash on other targets! He has several abilities that unleash them, which adds some bonus fun for combat. If you are great with agility and close range combat, Gorr is a ton of fun.

Scarlet Witch rework

Scarlet Witch received a major overhaul, designed to make Wanda have the ability to focus on teams rather than taking one person out at a time. Her new Scarlet Hex move allows her to mark players with the Chaos Mark and gives her the ability to deal extra damage, and absorb bonus health when attacking these players. Overall, as someone who plays mainly as Scarlet Witch, it didn’t feel all that different, just gave more opportunities to attack beyond the standard Chaos Control/Chthonian Burst combo she’s known for.

The Godbomb Battle Pass

The new Battlepass is filled with intergalactic looking attire with 10 costumes available! It’s incredibly colorful, specifically leaning into purples and pinks. Captain America, Loki, Strange and White Fox lean hard into the cosmic/godly theme, while things like Business Elite Psylocke, Thunderbolts Hawkeye and Silvered Slayer Blade give the pass some variety.

The most out of place skin, while still great, is probably the Savage Squirrel costume for Squirrel Girl, which breaks the space/sci-fi feeling season up with a spinoff into a more barbarian aesthetic. The best costume by far has to be Grootlactus, which is just Groot dressed as Galactus!

The Tetrameron

The Tetrameron serves as Season 10’s primary story event, tasking players with assisting Loki, the Chronicler, as he documents the latest chapter of the game’s ongoing narrative. Completing objectives progresses the event and unlocks additional rewards. Obviously, I don’t have too much to say right now as the story is unlocked as you play through the season, but I like Loki’s new look! So far the challenges have been simple as well, so nothing too crazy.

While Season 10 brings some fun cosmetics and a brand new Gorr the God Butcher character, there isn’t anything ginormously different about the game yet! However, there’s tons of new content coming to the game throughout the season. This includes a new map called God Quarry, new events dropping on September 17th like Jeff’s Dream Eater a Jeff’s Superstar Seeking, Twitch cosmetic drops also on the 17th, two new game modes coming later in the season, and pajama party cosmetics.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for major Marvel Rivals announcements and updates!

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