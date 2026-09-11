Avengers: Endgame Celebrates Re-release with an Encore Of Merchandise
Get geared up for the encore.
One of the biggest box office hits ever made is coming back to theaters soon. Avengers: Endgame Encore will see Earth's mightiest heroes return to the big screen, and so, of course, the Avengers are also returning to your favorite stores.
What's Happening:
- While Avengers: Endgame is several years old, there is still plenty of merchandise tied into the brand that's currently available, so if you're looking for something cool to wear back to the theater, or otherwise show your fandom, there are lots of great options.
- Let's take a look at some of the highlights:
Girls Crew | Marvel's Iron Man I Love You 3000 Studs - $45
RSVLTS | Marvel's Avengers “A Is for Avengers” - $70
Her Universe | Marvel Avengers Icons Floral Tank Dress Her Universe Exclusive - $54.90
Marvel Enterprises | The Road to Marvel's Avengers Endgame: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - $49.99
Sideshow | Thor Sixth Scale Figure - $279
Disney Store | Avengers Blue & Gold Logo Two-Tone Coffee Mug - $18.95
Disney Store | Captain America Costume with Sound for Kids - $59.99
Hasbro | Marvel Avengers Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer - $138.75
- Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters September 25.
More Marvel News:
- While not appearing in Endgame, Blade has a cool new collectable figure you may want to add to your collection.
- A new edition of the Guardians of the Galaxy video game is set to be released for Nintendo Switch 2.
- Check out the recent update on the construction of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure