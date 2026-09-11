Avengers: Endgame Celebrates Re-release with an Encore Of Merchandise

One of the biggest box office hits ever made is coming back to theaters soon. Avengers: Endgame Encore will see Earth's mightiest heroes return to the big screen, and so, of course, the Avengers are also returning to your favorite stores.

What's Happening:

While Avengers: Endgame is several years old, there is still plenty of merchandise tied into the brand that's currently available, so if you're looking for something cool to wear back to the theater, or otherwise show your fandom, there are lots of great options.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights:

Avengers: Endgame Encore hits theaters September 25.

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