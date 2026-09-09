"Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy" Game Gets an "Encore Edition" for the Switch 2
The GOTG gang now can sport Glam Rock looks.
The Guardians of the Galaxy video game is back to rock once more, arriving on a new platform and with a Glam new set of outfits to celebrate.
What's Happening:
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy video game is getting a new release, arriving for the first time on the Nintendo Switch 2.
- Entitled Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, this version of the game will be released on November 5, 2026.
- You can check out the new trailer for the Encore Editon below.
- The Encore Edition comes with a new set of glam rock outfits for the Guardians, if you wanna give Star-Lord and the gang a very different look during their adventures.
- Optimized for Switch 2, the Encore Edition will feature two settings for TV mode: Quality, targeting 30 fps at 1440p, and Performance, targeting 40 fps at 1080p.
- In Handheld mode, the game targets 30 fps for a smooth experience on the go.
- Released back in 2021, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was well received, winning Best Narrative at the Game Awards that year.
- In Laughing Place's review of the original release of the game, Chris Rex lamented the lack of multiplayer capabilities, but wrote "It’s great learning these characters 'new' storylines. It’s also just a fun solo campaign to play through."
- You can pre-order Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition now at Nintendo.com.
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