“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” Wins “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards

Tonight was an important night in the world of gaming as the best games of the year were recognized for their excellence at The Game Awards. The recently released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy came out a big winner.
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy took home the award for “Best Narrative” tonight at the 2021 The Game Awards.
- The popular new game beat out the following nominees for the award:
- Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
- It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
- Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
- Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was also nominated for several other awards, including:
- “Best Action/Adventure Game”
- “Best Score and Music”
- “Innovation in Accessibility”
About Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy:
- The game, which released in October, sees the beloved team of heroes come together for a brand new adventure.
- Many of your favorite characters are back:
- Explosive specialist Rocket is well-equipped to dish out area-of-effect damage
- Groot provides unparalleled defensive support
- Drax powers through any resistance head-on and Gamora lends swift and precise swordsmanship to the squad
- As Star-Lord, players will call the shots both on the battlefield and throughout the story.
- You can order Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy now. And check out Chris’s review of the game here.