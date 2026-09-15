"Marvel Superheroes: What The-?!" Brings the Mutants to the Ballroom in "Dancing with the Mutants"

The parody series will see the X-Men fight in the most unlikely of battlefields.

Just ahead of the hit show’s season 35 kick off, Dancing with the Stars was parodied by the hit YouTube comedy series Marvel Superheroes: What The–?!

What’s Happening:

A new episode of the stop motion series Marvel Superheroes: What The–?! has debuted on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, and this time, the mutants are taking on the dance floor!

For those unfamiliar with the series, it is almost Marvel’s take on Robot Chicken, with action figure stop motion and hilarious comedy.

Professor X, Magneto, and Emma Frost recruit Marvel’s mutants for a super-powered dance competition, where familiar faces show off their moves and put their unique abilities to some very creative uses.

Well, pretty quickly we learn that the X-Men may not be cut out for the dance floor.

Whether their powers get in the way of their routine or destroy their dance partner, you’ll definitely wanna check out the new episode!

The timing of this episode is very much on purpose, as Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC and Disney+ tomorrow!

Kicking off the 35th season, you can catch the two-night premiere tomorrow and Wednesday, September 15th and 16th, at 8 PM ET.

Check out the full cast list while you wait!

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