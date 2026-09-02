Back to the Ballroom: Full "Dancing With The Stars" Cast and Partners Revealed for Season 35
Fans are already deciding who they will be voting for, long before the first quickstep!
At long last, we finally have the full cast for the upcoming season of ABC's hit series, Dancing With The Stars.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this morning, Good Morning America revealed the full cast and their pro dancing partners for the upcoming 35th season of the hit ABC series, Dancing With The Stars.
- While the cast features a number of social media personas and reality tv alum alongside actors, actresses, and athletes, some of the new cast has some famous dancing movies under their belt. Julia Stiles, while having a lengthy filmography was the star of Save The Last Dance, and the same can be said of Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum, Jr. who have Step Up films in their experience.
- Keeping it in the family, other cast members have had some relatives compete previously. Notably, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives husband Conner Leavitt joins the cast after his wife Whitney's run last season, and Sarah Jane Nader joins the cast following sister Jane's run on season 33.
- Here is the full cast and their professional dancing partner:
- Tatyana Ali (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) & Jan Ravnik
- Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette ) & Sharna Burgess
- Giada De Laurentis (Celebrity Chef) & Alan Bersten
- Jenna Dewan (Step Up) & Val Chmerkovskiy
- Ezra Frech (Paralympic Gold Medalist) & Daniella Karagach
- Amber Glenn (Gold Medalist Figure Skater) & Pasha Pashkov
- Taylor Hanson ("MmmBop" group, Hanson) & Britt Stewart
- Maura Higgins (Love Island UK) & Mark Ballas
- Conner Leavitt (The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) & Adele Zaikman
- Ciara Miller (Summer House) & Brandon Armstrong
- Sarah Jane Nader (Love Thy Nader) & Hailey Bills
- Jackson Olson (Savannah Bananas) & Emma Slater
- Guillermo Rodriguez (Jimmy Kimmel Live!) & Witney Carson
- Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) & Jenna Johnson
- Julia Stiles (Save The Last Dance) & Ezra Sosa
- Connor Wood (Social Media Personality) & Rylee Arnold
- The 35th season of Dancing With The Stars will debut with a two night premiere on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and Disney+. The show will stream the next day on Hulu.
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