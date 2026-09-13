Spider-Man Defeated By Witches (At the Box Office)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has had an incredible box office run. For a month and a half, the MCU movie was the biggest thing in the country, but at some point the streak had to end, and now it has.

What's Happening:

After six weeks at number one at the domestic box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has fallen to a pair of witches, as Practical Magic 2 is projected to be number one.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock is expected to take in about $30 million, compared to about $8.4 million for Spidey.

Things are not over for Brand New Day, however. If that projection holds, it will put the movie only about $1.5 million short of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' domestic take. The first of the sequel trilogy is the highest-grossing movie in U.S. history.

If Brand New Day does even slightly better than projections, it could become the domestic box office champion before the weekend is over. Otherwise, it will happen sometime over the next week.

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