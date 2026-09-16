Marvel Style Teases Collaboration with Kawaii Metal Band BABYMETAL

If you happen to be a fan of both BABYMETAL and Marvel Comics, we've got some exciting news for you: the popular Japanese kawaii metal band is teaming up with Marvel Style to bring you a new crossover comic book, plus some apparel items that mash-up these two seemingly disparate brands. Learn more below.

What's happening:

In an Instagram post that went up earlier this week, Marvel Style has teased a collaboration with the kawaii metal band BABYMETAL.

Sharing in promotion of the post were the Instagram accounts of the global media and entertainment platform Complex, in addition to Marvel Style and BABYMETAL. Visiting the Complex Shop website reveals that merchandise and an exclusive comic will be available featuring the members of BABYMETAL along with the Marvel Zombies characters.

Apparently BABYMETAL once provided the music for a Marvel Zombies Disney+ animated series trailer, which one would guess is how this collaboration came about.

According to the post, this collaboration will be accessible exclusively through Complex Shop, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 17 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Merchandise will include a BABYMETAL x Marvel Zombies t-shirt ($40), zip hoodie ($95) and War Zone comic ($35). Other BABYMETAL merchandise and apparel is also available via Complex Shop.

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