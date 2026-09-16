"Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics, Starring Natasha and Yelena

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know Black Widow through the characters of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova. But the Black Widow concept dates all the way back to the 1960s in Marvel Comics, and now the Disney-owned publishing company will release a new miniseries centered around Romanoff, Belova, and their secretive spy origins -- Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room. More details below.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has announced a new four-issue limited series entitled Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room, which is told exclusively through the use of those three colors on the comic book page. Previous titles in this series have included Wolverine: Black, White & Blood and Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood, among numerous others.

Issue #1 of Black Widow: Black, White & Red will be released on Wednesday, December 16 and will be written by Stephanie Phillips (Daredevil), Devin Grayson (Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova), and Jeremy Whitley (Strange Tales). The artwork will be provided by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Amazing Spider-Man), JG Jones (Marvel Knights: Marvel Boy), and Bradley Clayton (Dark Horse's Killer Queens). The cover art for issue #1, viewable below, was provided by Ito (Midnight X-Men).

and will be written by Stephanie Phillips (Daredevil), Devin Grayson (Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova), and Jeremy Whitley (Strange Tales). The artwork will be provided by Giuseppe Camuncoli (The Amazing Spider-Man), JG Jones (Marvel Knights: Marvel Boy), and Bradley Clayton (Dark Horse's Killer Queens). The cover art for issue #1, viewable below, was provided by Ito (Midnight X-Men). Each of the four issues will feature three stories: one starring Natasha Romanoff, one starring Yelena Belova, and one exploring the wider world of the Red Room. Guest-starring Marvel superhero characters will include Daredevil and the Unstoppable Wasp.

What they're saying:

Devin Grayson: "Creating super hero comics is intensely collaborative. Returning to Yelena now, more than twenty years after J.G. and I first introduced her, is like joining a dynamic round-robin with everyone from esteemed colleagues to Black Widow filmmakers. It was an absolute joy to include and honor their contributions. When I heard the story would be in the black, white, and red format, I immediately thought of Daredevil, and how overdue and fascinating a team-up between them would be. We always have to think about comic stories visually, and to have a strong, compelling stylistic note like this is a creative gift."

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