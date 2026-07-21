The Punisher Battles Black Widow, Wolverine, and Winter Soldier in New Marvel Comic One-Shot Series

Frank Castle is about to find himself facing some of the deadliest heroes in the Marvel Universe.

Marvel Comics has announced Punisher Showdowns, a new series of oversized one-shot comics that will pit the Punisher against iconic Marvel characters in previously untold stories. Launching this October, the action-packed trilogy begins with Punisher Showdowns: Black Widow #1, before continuing with battles against Wolverine in November and Winter Soldier in December.

What’s Happening:

The new series comes from writer Tom Waltz (Marvel Zombies: War Zone) alongside an all-star lineup of artists, promising explosive encounters that bring together some of Marvel's most lethal characters.

The first installment, Punisher Showdowns: Black Widow #1, arrives on October 21 and teams Waltz with artist Greg Land.

The story sends Frank Castle to Las Vegas after a dangerous terrorist cell threatens the city. At the same time, Natasha Romanoff is pursuing intelligence involving a Wolf Spider operative. Their separate investigations quickly collide, placing the Punisher and Black Widow on opposite sides of a mission where trust is in short supply and bullets are guaranteed to fly.

Marvel teases that the pair's conflicting methods could prove just as dangerous as the enemies they're hunting.

The action continues on November 4 with Punisher Showdowns: Wolverine #1, illustrated by Bruno Büll with a cover by Whilce Portacio.

This time, Logan is investigating a deadly new drug unleashed across New York City's criminal underworld by the Yakuza. Frank Castle has already declared war on those responsible, setting up an inevitable and brutal collision between Wolverine's claws and the Punisher's arsenal. Marvel promises the outcome is one readers "have to see to believe."

The trilogy concludes on December 2 with Punisher Showdowns: Winter Soldier #1, featuring artwork by Edgar Salazar and a cover by Ian Churchill.

When Frank Castle targets a politically connected criminal, Soviet Russia activates its ultimate weapon: the Winter Soldier. As Bucky Barnes carries out a deadly mission under mind control, Castle must decide how far he'll go to finish his own objective.

The final chapter promises an explosive confrontation between two of Marvel's most highly trained killers.

For writer Tom Waltz, stepping into Frank Castle's world is a dream assignment. Waltz shared that the Punisher has been one of his favorite Marvel characters since first seeing him battle Daredevil in the classic Daredevil #183. Now, he has the opportunity to explore untold missions pulled from different eras of Marvel history while pairing Frank Castle with three heroes who each have their own complicated pasts.

According to Waltz, readers should expect "widows to sting, claws to slash, and bullets to fly" throughout the series.

The Punisher Showdowns one-shots are only part of Marvel's growing lineup of Frank Castle stories.

Fans can also check out the recently released Punisher vs. Spider-Man limited series, while the upcoming Big Guns crossover begins this September across the pages of Wade Wilson: Deadpool and the ongoing Punisher series.

With three oversized one-shots featuring some of Marvel's toughest heroes, Punisher Showdowns looks set to deliver high-stakes action and long-awaited matchups for longtime comic readers.

Punisher Showdowns Release Schedule: Punisher Showdowns: Black Widow #1 – October 21, 2026 Punisher Showdowns: Wolverine #1 – November 4, 2026 Punisher Showdowns: Winter Soldier #1 – December 2, 2026



More Marvel Comics News: