Marvel Announces New Live-Action Spy Thriller Series "Zodiac" at NYCC 2026

Marvel Television revealed the new live-action spy thriller during New York Comic-Con.

Marvel Television is looking to add a new kind of story to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Zodiac, a brand-new live-action spy thriller series announced at New York Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

Revealed by Marvel Television during the convention on Thursday, Zodiac is currently slated to premiere in 2028. While additional details about the series have yet to be announced, the spy thriller will join Marvel's upcoming slate of live-action television projects.

The announcement comes as Marvel's live-action television lineup continues to evolve, with several established series either wrapping up or reaching the end of their stories.

JUST ANNOUNCED AT NYCC: Marvel Television’s Zodiac is coming to Disney+ in 2028. pic.twitter.com/PZ3RqguZVZ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 8, 2026

Among those upcoming conclusions is VisionQuest, the third installment in the WandaVision television storyline. The series stars Paul Bettany as Vision and follows the character after his return following his death at the hands of Thanos in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

VisionQuest is expected to explore Vision's efforts to recover his memories and rediscover his humanity following the events of WandaVision. The series is set to bring the WandaVision trilogy to a close later this month.

With Zodiac not arriving until 2028, Marvel has plenty of time to reveal more about the mysterious project, including its cast, creative team, characters, storyline, and place within the larger Marvel universe.

For now, the announcement gives fans another live-action Marvel series to look forward to, with Zodiac promising to bring a spy thriller element to the franchise when it arrives in 2028.

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