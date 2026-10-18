Disney and Heal the Bay Team Up for Santa Monica Beach Clean-Up with Special "Moana" Themed Performance

All of this was in celebration of the live-action adaptation's arrival on Disney+ this week.

With the live-action Moana set to arrive on Disney+ in a matter of days, Disney and the nonprofit environmental organization Heal the Bay teamed up for a special community beach cleanup.

What's Happening:

The magic of Moana made its way to Santa Monica Beach on Saturday, October 17, as Disney and Heal the Bay brought hundreds of volunteers together to remove trash and debris from the shoreline.

Of course, Moana is a movie with an environmental message, making it the perfect film for such a collaboration.

Volunteers were treated to a special performance by Moana choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, associate choreographer Kayla Faʻamaligi, and members of the Nonosina dance troupe.

All of that was in addition to Moana-themed giveaways, photo ops, and sweet treats.

Heal the Bay is a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. Since 1985, Heal the Bay has combined science, education, advocacy, and community action to protect public health, advance environmental justice, restore marine and coastal habitats, and inspire generations of people to care for the ocean.

Be sure to watch Moana for yourself at home when it arrives on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 21.

For more, you can read Alex's review of the live-action Moana.

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