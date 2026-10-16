Get Ready for Second Season of Seabrook Fun with New Trailer for "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series"
The new season will debut later this month on Disney Channel and Disney+
Get ready for a second season of Seabrook fun in the new trailer for season two of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series on Disney Channel.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer for the second season of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series has arrived, promising a debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this month.
- Originally debuting (as a full series) in 2024 on Disney Channel, the animated musical comedy series is based on the hugely successful ZOMBIES movie franchise on the same network.
- In it, we head back to Seabrook High and follow the daily lives of Zed, Addison, and the entire Seabrook crew. Using A-Spen’s alien time warp technology, Zed and Addison start their senior year all over again, so they can redo it with all their friends!
- And this senior year is going to be the best one ever, with the crew hanging out, having fun, and doing everything from saving the town to saving their favorite drink in the cafeteria. At Seabrook, even an ordinary day in high school can turn into a wild, ridiculous adventure.
- Check out the fun that awaits in Season Two in the new trailer below.
- Season Two of ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series arrives on Disney Channel on October 27, and streams the next day on Disney+.
Seabrook Stories:
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series picks up after the events of ZOMBIES 3, when humans, zombies, werewolves, and aliens have begun finding a place together in Seabrook.
- The time-warp setup gives the writers an excuse to revisit high school without needing to move the characters into college or adulthood (and keep the original cast and their voices without seeing them visually age up out of their roles).
- The original stars also return to reprise their roles in the animated series, including Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, Trevor Tordjman, Pearce Joza, Chandler Kinney, and more.
- The series is made up of self-contained adventures involving everything from strange cafeteria drinks and evil clones to bizarre creatures and out-of-control school activities. The familiar social world of Seabrook remains central, but the animated format lets the show take its situations much further than we've seen in the live-action iterations before.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com