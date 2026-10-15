Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2026

November on Disney+ features the return of two beloved franchises. Percy Jackson and the Olympians kicks off its third season with a two-episode premiere on November 20th, and Marvel’s VisionQuest continues its weekly run throughout the month. Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars heads into its live finale stretch, and the holiday season begins in earnest with Mickey’s Home Alone, Dasher, and a slate of festive premieres. Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory - November 6

National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory returns to Hudson Bay in Arctic Canada to check in on a pack of wolves led by their fearless leader, Kona. Winter is their most punishing season — food is scarce, forcing the pack to take on their biggest and most dangerous prey, the moose. Facing an animal 10 times their size, one wrong move could be fatal.

A Proud Family Wizmas – November 14

A Proud Family Wizmas, a song-filled, stop-motion holiday special, follows Penny Proud after she inadvertently destroys Christmas as we know it and then reluctantly agrees to make things right and save Christmas for the children of Emilyville and the world.



The 60th Annual CMA Awards – November 18 (Live at 8pm ET)

Each year, The CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by more than 7,000+ industry professional members of the Country Music Association, which when established in 1958, became the first trade organization formed to promote an individual genre of music.

Mickey’s Home Alone – November 27

Mickey can’t wait to spend Christmas at home — but his plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While they must protect their home from two feisty villains — a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner — Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home.

Dasher – November 28

Dasher is a full-length CG holiday special inspired by Candlewick Press’ New York Times bestselling picture book Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, from author and illustrator Matt Tavares. Written and directed by Damien O’Connor, it brings to life the magical story of Santa’s flying reindeer and how a brave little doe, Dasher, seizes her destiny.

TV Shows

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3)

The beloved adaptation of Rick Riordan’s epic series returns for its third season, with new episodes dropping weekly throughout the holiday season.

November 20 – Two-Episode Premiere

November 27 – New Episodes

VisionQuest

Vision, rebooted and having escaped from those who sought to weaponize him, has been in hiding. Searching for new meaning, he consults the AI personas embedded in his programming — including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron. His discreet existence ends when a bounty placed on his head thrusts him on the run with Thomas Shepard, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son, reincarnate.

November 4 – New Episode

November 11 – Finale

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed routines judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

November 10 – Live Stream at 8pm ET

November 17 – Live Stream at 8pm ET

November 24 – Live Stream at 8pm ET

New Library Additions

Wednesday, November 4

Disney Jr. Ariel – Dolphin Cove Tales: Shorts (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, November 7

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episode

Wednesday, November 11

Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

Pupstruction (Season 3) – New Episodes

Friday, November 13

Gracie’s Corner (Season 2) – New Episodes

Gracie’s Corner: Shorts (Season 2) – New Episodes

Saturday, November 14

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Expedition: Saving Our Seas

Monday, November 16

Bluey Fancy Restaurant (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, November 17

How The Tudors Lost Their Heads (Season 1) – Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, November 18

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – New Episodes

Saturday, November 21

How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episodes

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 7) – Premiere

Monday, November 23

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Adventures in Wonderland

Wednesday, November 25

Big City Greens (Season 5) – New Episodes

Thursday, November 26

Sofia the First: Royal Magic (Season 1) – Holiday Special Episode

Podcasts

Disney+ is home to a growing lineup of original podcasts available alongside your favorite shows and movies. Here’s what’s streaming in November:

Best Friends (November 3) – Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship.

(November 3) – Gayle & Oprah. Bonnie & Clyde. Nicole & Sasheer. Enter the pantheon of best friendship. Clues (November 3) – Hosted by Kaelyn Moore, Clues unpacks the cases that gripped the world — from chilling murders to serial killers. Each episode dissects the evidence, retraces investigative breakthroughs, and follows the trail of clues that cracked the case — or left it hauntingly unsolved.

(November 3) – Hosted by Kaelyn Moore, Clues unpacks the cases that gripped the world — from chilling murders to serial killers. Each episode dissects the evidence, retraces investigative breakthroughs, and follows the trail of clues that cracked the case — or left it hauntingly unsolved. Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35, November 4) – Step behind the curtain of America’s favorite dance competition.

(Season 35, November 4) – Step behind the curtain of America’s favorite dance competition. Handsome (November 2) – A GLAAD Award-winning comedy podcast from Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Each week, the hosts field a question from a guest and attempt to answer it together, covering an eclectic mix of topics.

(November 2) – A GLAAD Award-winning comedy podcast from Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, and Mae Martin. Each week, the hosts field a question from a guest and attempt to answer it together, covering an eclectic mix of topics. Hey Jonas! (November 3) – The official Jonas Brothers podcast, hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas.

(November 3) – The official Jonas Brothers podcast, hosted by Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas. Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang (November 18) – Award-winning pop culture podcast known for Matt and Bowen’s unfiltered takes and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

(November 18) – Award-winning pop culture podcast known for Matt and Bowen’s unfiltered takes and candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Mother Knows Murder (November 9) – Niecy Nash and daughter Dia dig into crimes of passion, sharing commentary on and reactions to real cases.

(November 9) – Niecy Nash and daughter Dia dig into crimes of passion, sharing commentary on and reactions to real cases. Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3, November 20) – The official companion podcast to the hit series.

(Season 3, November 20) – The official companion podcast to the hit series. Perfect Person (November 3) – A call-in advice show in which Miles Bonsignore answers your calls, solves your problems, and helps you achieve perfection.

(November 3) – A call-in advice show in which Miles Bonsignore answers your calls, solves your problems, and helps you achieve perfection. Pod Meets World (November 2) – Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong continue their 30-year friendship with more shared ‘90s memories, random tangents, and exciting guests.

(November 2) – Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong continue their 30-year friendship with more shared ‘90s memories, random tangents, and exciting guests. Stick to Football (Season 1, November 3) – New episodes weekly.

(Season 1, November 3) – New episodes weekly. Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1, November 3) – New episodes weekly.

(Season 1, November 3) – New episodes weekly. StraightioLab (November 3) – Smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture.

(November 3) – Smart comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart unpack the rich, multi-colored tapestry of straight culture. Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim (November 3) – Ego Nwodim has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty that shaped their trajectories.

(November 3) – Ego Nwodim has funny, heartfelt conversations with her guests about the good, the bad, and the not-so-pretty that shaped their trajectories. We’re Here to Help (November 1) – New episodes weekly.