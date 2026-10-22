Photos: Walt Disney World Veterans Day Merchandise Collection Arrives at EPCOT

A new collection of military-inspired Disney merchandise has arrived at Walt Disney World ahead of Veterans Day, and we spotted the items on the shelves at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

The collection honors veterans and military families with patriotic designs featuring Mickey Mouse and imagery inspired by all branches of the U.S. military. Available merchandise includes a T-shirt, mug, baseball jersey, and baseball cap, giving Disney fans several ways to show appreciation for those who have served. The collection will also be available at the Disneyland Resort, with designs expected to feature resort-specific branding.

Veterans Day Baseball Cap - $32.99

Veterans Day Mug - $16.99

Veterans Day T-shirt - $39.99

Veterans Day Baseball Jersey - $79.99

Walt Disney World guests can also look for a special commemorative pin as part of this year’s Veterans Day offerings closer to Veterans Day in November.

The merchandise arrives as Disney continues its annual recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month throughout November. Teams across the company will honor veterans, service members, and military families through special recognition, stories, and tributes. The new Veterans Day merchandise collection is available now at Walt Disney World, while supplies last.

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